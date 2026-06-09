Welsh Government to examine options for third Menai crossing

Mark Mansfield

Plans for a third Menai crossing have moved a step closer after the Welsh Government confirmed it will begin examining detailed options for a new link between Ynys Môn and the mainland.

The move was revealed in a Senedd statement by the Deputy Minister for Transport, who said ministers would explore long-term solutions to improve resilience across the Strait following repeated disruption affecting the existing crossings.

The announcement comes after a series of closures of the Menai Suspension Bridge in recent weeks, triggered by drivers ignoring the bridge’s 7.5-tonne weight limit and forcing precautionary structural inspections.

The minister said communities on Ynys Môn and across north Wales had been left frustrated by the disruption and pledged a greater focus on both immediate measures and long-term solutions.

“Looking at the longer term, we will now start looking at detailed options for a third Menai Crossing, building on the work already undertaken,” the minister told Members.

The Welsh Government said the Menai crossings operate as a single transport system, with problems on either bridge quickly affecting traffic across the region.

Britannia Bridge carries the majority of traffic crossing the Strait but remains vulnerable to high winds, while the Menai Suspension Bridge has lower capacity and requires ongoing maintenance.

The statement confirmed work is continuing on recommendations made by the North Wales Transport Commission, including proposals for wind deflectors on Britannia Bridge, signalling upgrades and variable speed limits designed to reduce disruption when restrictions are required.

The Menai Suspension Bridge itself remains subject to a 7.5-tonne weight limit while major repair and refurbishment works continue.

The minister said the 200-year-old structure had experienced a series of structural issues identified through inspections, including defects in critical components such as hangers and bolts beneath the bridge deck.

“This is a 200-year-old structure, never designed for modern traffic demands, and it will continue to present challenges,” the statement said.

Current work includes repairs to crossbeams and bolts beneath the deck, along with repainting, concrete repairs and lighting upgrades. The programme is expected to continue until spring 2027.

The Welsh Government is also working with North Wales Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency to improve enforcement of the weight restrictions after repeated breaches by drivers.

The statement acknowledged growing anger among residents and businesses affected by closures.

“I recognise the disruption these closures have caused to communities across Ynys Môn and all those travelling in the north of the country,” the minister said.

“This has understandably led to deep frustration, and increasing anger, among those affected.”

Long-term solution

The announcement follows growing calls for a long-term solution to transport problems across the Menai Strait, including a public petition calling for a new crossing between Ynys Môn and the mainland.

Alongside the Menai announcement, ministers also confirmed a new programme of work examining congestion and reliability problems on the M4 around Newport.

The government said it would consider a range of road, rail and bus measures but ruled out reviving the previously proposed M4 relief road, known as the Black Route.

Ministers are expected to report back to the Senedd in the autumn with further details on both the Menai crossings and the future of the M4 corridor.