Welsh Government to fund net zero business units in Carmarthenshire

New business units will be built in Carmarthenshire to net zero standards, in a joint project between Carmarthenshire County Council and Welsh Government.

Five energy efficient industrial units will be delivered at Beechwood Industrial Estate, in Llandeilo, for businesses based locally and regionally, in a bid to support economic development in the area.

More than £3 million is being invested by the Welsh Government in the 7,150 sq ft site.

It includes infrastructure, landscaping, and other associated works.

Need

It follows earlier engagement with the community which identified the need for more employment space.

The development – which is designed to achieve ‘Net Zero carbon in-operation target’ – forms part of the Welsh Government’s Property Delivery Plan and delivers on Carmarthenshire council’s Ten Towns Initiative.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “Growing the economy is a priority for this Welsh Government.

“Businesses across Wales have made it clear that well connected, high-quality business spaces with sustainability at their core are crucial for expansion and job creation.

“These modern new business units will help deliver sustainable employment opportunities, whilst delivering lower bills for businesses.”

Employment

Cllr Hazel Evans, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism at Carmarthenshire County Council said: “Following engagement with the local community which identified a need for employment space in Llandeilo, these new units will support small and medium businesses by providing future-proofed employment space featuring solar panels and EV chargers.

“I look forward to seeing the project develop.”

Korbuild Limited, in Pontypridd, has been chosen to design and build the units.

Mark Cotter, Managing Director of Korbuild, said: “Korbuild Limited is committed to a high quality and timely delivery of the Beechwood Industrial Estate Business Units.

“We look forward to the ongoing development of strong working relationships with all involved in this exciting new project.”

