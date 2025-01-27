Welsh Government to launch consultation on new timber strategy

The Welsh Government is calling for views from the public ahead of launching a new timber industrial strategy later this year.

With global demand for timber set to quadruple by 2050, ministers are asking how Wales can benefit from expected growth while future proofing its forests.

When finalised, the new strategy will set out a clear roadmap for how government and industry will work together to achieve a thriving wood-based economy in Wales.

It will include plans to future proof forests, create green jobs in the timber industry, develop more sustainable housing and boost decarbonisation.

Production

Earlier this week Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change Huw Irranca-Davies travelled to Penrhyndeudraeth to see how wood can work for Wales.

He visited Maes Deudraeth – a new social housing project using timber frames – and nearby Hafod Boeth forest where he learned more about timber production from workers at Tilhill Forestry.

Tenants talked about the benefits of living in low carbon, timber framed homes and apprentices at both sites discussed learning green skills in house building and timber production.

Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Timber is crucial to achieving a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. The forestry, timber and construction sectors offer varied careers, including high-paid green jobs, while also helping us tackle the climate emergency.

“By working with industry, Wales can make the most of the opportunities that come from making and selling forest products from renewable, sustainable and responsibly managed forests.

“We want our forests to bring economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits to the people of Wales for many centuries to come. That’s why I would encourage everyone to have their say in this important consultation.”

Sustainable

Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government added: “As well as its positive contribution towards boosting jobs and green growth, timber also contributes directly to the Welsh Government’s commitment to building more high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes. It also helps our ambition to meet Net Zero by 2050.

“Timber offers a low-carbon alternative to high-embodied carbon materials, like concrete. Alongside wood fibre, it also offers opportunities for reduced-carbon methods of construction, panelised solutions and off-site manufacture.

“Timber-framed homes can also be built quicker, helping to provide more high-quality, durable, healthy and sustainable homes for people in Wales, including social housing.

“As we see growing demand for low carbon timber-framed social homes, I am incredibly pleased to see the launch of this important consultation.”

You can have your say on the timber industrial strategy here.

