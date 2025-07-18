Welsh Government to launch financial assistance scheme for disabled election candidates

The Welsh Government will launch a new financial assistance scheme to help disabled candidates taking part in Welsh elections overcome barriers to participation.

This week, Members of the Senedd voted in favour of the Welsh Elections Financial Assistance Scheme (Disabled Candidates) Regulations 2025.

It recognises that disabled candidates often face additional, unavoidable costs – such as accessible transport, specialist equipment, or personal support.

Equal

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government Jayne Bryant says the new scheme will remove barriers and promote equal opportunity.

She said: “This marks the next step in fulfilling the Welsh Ministers’ duty under the Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Act 2024 to provide for a scheme of financial assistance to help candidates in a Welsh election overcome barriers to participation.

“These regulations and the scheme which is established as a result, align with our Draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan for 2025 to 2035, which is currently being consulted on.

“This initiative reflects a shared commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in public life.

“Members are encouraged to help raise awareness of the scheme so that as many eligible individuals as possible can benefit.”

Impartial

Features of the scheme include and independent administration operated by Disability Wales to ensure impartiality and confidentiality.

A ‘Social Model of Disability’ will be implemented to guide the type of support offered, focusing on removing barriers rather than defining limitations.

Comprehensive support will be offered including identifying needs to funding approved adjustments.

The scheme will assist candidates throughout the election period – from nomination to the announcement of results offering guidance on identifying necessary support.

