Welsh Government to launch new national lung cancer screening programme

Wales’ Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles has announced the launch of a national lung cancer screening programme, targeting those at greatest risk of the disease.

Work will start immediately to develop the programme, which will be Wales’ fourth population-based cancer screening programme, with the first people to be invited to take part in screening in 2027.

The program is being developed following a recommendation by the UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) and successful pilots in the north Rhondda valley and elsewhere in the UK.

The UK NSC recommended implementation of targeted lung cancer screening with an integrated smoking cessation service for people aged 55 to 74 who are identified as being at high risk of lung cancer – they are either current or previous smokers.

Lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer in Wales but is by far the leading cause of cancer deaths.

Most cases of lung cancer in Wales are detected at a late stage when the cancer has spread beyond the lung and are rarely curable. A national screening programme is key to detecting lung cancer at a much earlier stage and to improving people’s outcomes and survival rates.

Implementation

Implementation will take place in three stages to allow the NHS in Wales to increase capacity to report scans and follow up on the results promptly.

In a written statement, Mr Miles confirmed funding of £2.3m will be made available in 2025-26, to expand the current project team and begin the programme. The programme is expected to cost around £13m per annum once fully implemented.

Heather Lewis, Consultant in Public Health for Public Health Wales, said: “We welcome the Welsh Government’s decision to introduce a national lung screening programme in Wales. Evidence shows that screening can find lung cancer early, when it’s easier to treat. This means lives will be saved.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Wales. Too often it is diagnosed late because it may not cause symptoms in its early stages. Screening gives us a chance to find it early, before symptoms appear.

“We look forward to working with colleagues from across NHS Wales to introduce a service that will save lives.”

Public Health Wales was asked to advise on the rollout of a national lung screening programme after it was tested in North Rhondda.

The pilot, which was delivered by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in partnership with the Cancer Network, saw 600 scans take place. This led to the diagnosis of 12 lung cancers, two-thirds of which were detected at an early stage.

Mortality rates

Lung cancer does not affect everybody equally: mortality rates are two-and-a-half times higher in the most deprived areas of Wales, according to statistics published in June by the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (WCISU).

Heather Lewis added: “The results from North Rhondda show the impact screening can have in an area of higher deprivation, where lung cancer rates are above the national average.

“Introducing lung cancer screening is one thing we can and must do to reduce inequalities in cancer deaths across Wales.

“Lung screening shows how we can shift to a more preventative health service. Detecting illness earlier means treatment can start sooner, which improves outcomes and helps more people in Wales live longer, healthier lives.”

The programme will also have an embedded cessation support service for those wishing to give up smoking, the primary cause of lung cancer in Wales. Alongside expanding the current team, funding will also contribute to the Help Me Quit hub to start targeted smoking cessation support for those eligible.

Support for those wishing to give up smoking will take place in advance of the start of lung cancer screenings, with Public Health Wales tasked with identifying the best approach to scale up the services alongside each other.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

