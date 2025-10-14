Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Welsh Government to publish draft budget

14 Oct 2025 1 minute read
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford

The Welsh Government will publish its draft budget for the next financial year.

On Tuesday, the Government will outline its spending plans for 2026/27 before publishing more detail in November.

Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan has already warned of cuts to frontline services if the devolved Labour administration does not succeed in passing a budget.

Help

When passing its last budget in March, the Welsh Government needed the help of an opposition member to get it through by a tight margin.

While Labour is the largest party in the Senedd, it does not have a majority.

An upcoming by-election in the Caerphilly constituency could make the next budget vote even more difficult if the party loses the seat.

The draft budget for 2026/27 will set out spending plans worth more than £27 billion for public services.

The Senedd will vote on the final budget in January.

