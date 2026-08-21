Welsh Government to replace renewable energy targets under new national strategy

Mark Mansfield

Renewable energy targets are to be replaced by emissions reduction goals as part of a major change in the way energy development is planned in Wales.

The Welsh Government is finalising a new National Energy Strategy which it says will set out where energy infrastructure should be developed, how much Wales will need in future and how more of the economic benefits can be retained locally.

The strategy, due to be published later this year, will also consider the scale and location of developments and place greater emphasis on protecting productive agricultural land.

Ministers say decisions on where renewable energy projects should be located will be based on evidence of Wales’ current and future energy needs rather than existing renewable energy targets.

The strategy will also set out plans to increase community and public ownership of energy generation and examine how communities hosting developments can receive greater financial benefits.

Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said: “The transition to net zero is not just an environmental necessity, it is a major, transformative economic opportunity.

“Our ambition is to secure sustainable growth, attract further investment, create high-quality jobs and support thriving communities across Wales.

“We are also determined that the communities hosting renewable energy developments are genuine beneficiaries through a new Wales Wealth Fund. As we create clean energy in Wales more of it will be owned in Wales. This will be led by our approach to create the Welsh Public Energy Company.”

The strategy comes amid continuing debate over the impact of large renewable energy developments and the electricity infrastructure required to connect them to the grid.

The Welsh Government says its new approach will consider not only where developments can be built but how projects can secure local support.

It also intends to progress a policy of undergrounding electricity infrastructure operating at 132kV and below.

Mr Price said: “We will also develop Trydan Gwyrdd Cymru to create a single national energy company to grow community and local ownership of renewables, while ensuring energy developments are properly considered through the planning system to balance local impact with efficient delivery.

“Alongside this work, we are progressing our policy on undergrounding electricity infrastructure at 132kV and below. The National Energy Strategy will set out the actions and timelines to deliver on all of these changes.”

Infrastructure

The strategy will also examine the infrastructure needed to meet future demand as Wales moves towards a lower-carbon energy system.

Its development was highlighted during visits by Mr Price to the Port of Milford Haven and the Port of Mostyn, both of which are expected to play roles in the expansion of offshore wind.

Tom Sawyer, chief executive of the Port of Milford Haven, said: “Ports will play a vital role in supporting the growth of a low carbon economy. As Wales’ largest port and the UK’s leading energy port, we look forward to working alongside government and industry to help deliver this vision.

“Wales can reduce emissions while retaining the industrial capability, skilled jobs and energy infrastructure that underpin our economy, and the Milford Haven Waterway is uniquely placed to help deliver that ambition while ensuring the benefits are retained within Welsh communities.”

Jim O’Toole, managing director of the Port of Mostyn, said: “The Port of Mostyn was pleased to welcome the Cabinet Member to our Port and to learn about the progress of the Welsh National Energy Strategy.

“His visit also provided us with the opportunity to brief him about our plans to expand our construction port capabilities in readiness for the next generation of offshore energy projects in the Irish and Celtic Seas.”

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