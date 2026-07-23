Welsh Government to review aerial firefighting after major wildfire outbreaks

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Government will review whether Wales needs additional aerial firefighting capabilities after major wildfires continued to burn in Gwynedd and Blaenau Gwent.

In an update to Senedd members, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian said the government would examine current wildfire response capabilities, including helicopter support, following the fires in the Rhinogydd mountains near Harlech and at Blaenavon.

The two blazes remain the most significant wildfire incidents in Wales and are being managed by multi-agency tactical co-ordination groups involving the fire and rescue services, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), the military and the Welsh Government.

The tactical groups were established on July 15 for the Rhinogydd fire and earlier in the week for the Blaenavon incident.

Ms Gwenllian said firefighters had made “significant progress” at the Rhinogydd site after the fire spread across a wider area, with additional appliances deployed, firebreaks created and key forestry assets protected.

At Blaenavon, she said ground operations remained the priority, with firefighters and NRW staff carrying out containment work in difficult conditions.

“The incident has produced a significant amount of smoke, which I know will be of concern to Members representing the area and to local residents,” the minister said.

“However, officials have advised that there is currently no threat to life or property.”

She added that the fire was expected to continue burning for several days while crews worked to prevent it spreading further and protect lives, wildlife and property.

Other wildfire incidents across Wales have now been brought under control and are being monitored and dampened down, she said.

Aerial support

Calls for greater use of helicopters to tackle the fires have prompted the Welsh Government to review the capabilities currently available.

Ms Gwenllian said the armed forces did not have any UK-based aerial firefighting capability that could be called upon.

She also stressed that providing a general aerial firefighting capability was not part of NRW’s remit, with responsibility for wildfire suppression resting with Wales’ fire and rescue services.

“There are varying views within the emergency services and associated agencies about the role of helicopter firefighting support,” the minister said, adding that aerial assistance had been requested by the fire service during operations at the Rhinogydd.

She said the Welsh Government would now assess what additional wildfire-fighting capabilities, including aerial support, may be required and the potential costs involved, while recognising that the issue extends beyond Wales and would require discussions across the UK.

Climate change

Ms Gwenllian said climate change was increasing the risk of wildfires, particularly during periods of hot, dry weather.

“Although wildfire has long been a serious risk in many parts of Wales, climate change increases that risk, especially during summer heatwave conditions,” she said.

The minister thanked firefighters, emergency responders, volunteers and local communities for their efforts and urged people to continue following official safety advice and stay away from active wildfire sites.

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