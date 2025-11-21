Welsh Government told to stop promoting wood burning stoves after regulator’s ruling

Martin Shipton

The Welsh Government should stop promoting woodburning stoves after the Advertising Standards Authority banned misleading adverts from the stove industry, according to a veteran environmental campaigner.

Norma Procter, of Gwaelod-y-Garth near Cardiff, said: “The adverts have been banned for making misleading, unsubstantiated health and emissions claims about modern woodburning stoves.

“They are not safe. The ASA has ruled the claims made by the industry are not supported by evidence. Yet the Welsh Government provides guidance on its website recommending consumers choose Ecodesigned stoves. Why? Is it because the stove Industry is a prominent adviser to the Welsh Government on air quality. environmental regulations and product standards?

“There is a high prevalence of respiratory disease in Wales – 13% of adults are being treated for asthma – higher than the European average. Respiratory disease impacts 1 in 12 adults with longstanding respiratory disease.

“Before Covid respiratory disease in Wales accounted for 15-16% of all deaths in Wales. Healthcare for respiratory medicine costs the Welsh Government £400m a year. Emergency admissions for asthma are 30% higher than in the rest of the U.K., yet the Welsh Government promotes Eco stoves known to contribute substantially to breathing and other health problems. Why?

“Given the high levels of breathing problems and the push towards cleaner air, it’s hard to see why any government takes advice from an industry subject to this ban by the ASA. In Wales, where in the Valleys temperature inversion holds down pollution, the Stove Industry Association are major advisers.”

Ms Procter listed examples of interactions between the Welsh Government and the stove industry:

* Policy Development: The SIA was contacted by the Welsh Government when developing legislation and guidance, such as the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Act 2024 and the Heat Strategy for Wales.

* Consultation Responses: Industry bodies have submitted responses to Welsh Government consultations on topics such as the “Reducing emissions from domestic burning of solid fuels” consultation and proposed carbon monoxide alarm regulations, and the government has committed to collaborating with industry when developing regulations and communication materials.

* Specific times advice was taken by the ruling party in Wales include:

* January 2021: The Welsh Government published a consultation document titled “Reducing emissions from domestic burning of solid fuels” with a response deadline of April 7, 2021. The stove industry, among other stakeholders, would have had the opportunity to provide a formal response, send an introductory letter and offer of support to a new Minister upon their appointment, related to the general principles of the Air Quality and Soundscapes (AQS) Act.

* July 2023 (around): A briefing was provided by the Stove Industry Association to the Welsh Government regarding the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Bill, to which a response was issued by the government.

* November 2023: During a Senedd debate on the Regulation of smoke and fuel in smoke control areas, the Member Janet Finch-Saunders mentioned that the Stove Industry Alliance was “very willing to work closely” on amendments. This indicates ongoing engagement and a willingness for the industry to provide input into the legislative process at this time.

* May 2024 (around): The SIA again sent an offer of support regarding the AQS Act, to which the Welsh Government responded.

* October 2024: The Welsh Government published “Approved Document J – Combustion appliances and fuel storage systems”, which takes effect for use in Wales in January 2025. This document reflects the culmination of policy development where industry input would have been considered.

Consultation

Ms Procter said: “These interactions generally occurred as part of formal consultation processes and direct engagement between the Stove Industry Association and Welsh Government officials and ministers regarding proposed legislation to tackle air pollution from domestic burning.”

The misleading claims:

* In November 2025, the ASA ruled against two claims made in SIA adverts: that modern wood stoves were a “very low emission” heating method and were a “very low emission way to heat the main living space”. The ASA found the claims were not adequately substantiated for real-world use.

* Adverts Pulled: The ASA statement ordered that the adverts “must not appear again in the form complained of”.

* SIA Response: The Stove Industry Association announced it will request an independent review of the ASA ruling, asserting that modern Ecodesign stoves, when used with ‘Ready to Burn’ fuel, remain a safe, renewable, and efficient heating choice.

* This action is part of an ongoing public debate. Previously, the ASA also issued an “advice notice” to Brighton & Hove City Council over its “Cosy Killer” anti-wood-burning stove campaign, which claimed “particle pollution contributes to 1 in 20 deaths”.

Deaths

In the wider context, health experts and environmental groups like Mums for Lungs have highlighted that the burning of wood and coal in homes contributes significantly to UK deaths from air pollution, leading to calls for phasing out domestic wood burning.

A Welsh Government spokesperson responded: The Welsh Government says, “We are committed to reducing the impacts of air pollution on human health, biodiversity and our economy. The Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Act 2024 means we have a duty to promote awareness of the harms and effects of air quality, which includes the negative effects wood burning can have on people’s health and the environment.”