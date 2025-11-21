Welsh Government told to stop promoting wood burning stoves after regulator’s ruling
Martin Shipton
The Welsh Government should stop promoting woodburning stoves after the Advertising Standards Authority banned misleading adverts from the stove industry, according to a veteran environmental campaigner.
Norma Procter, of Gwaelod-y-Garth near Cardiff, said: “The adverts have been banned for making misleading, unsubstantiated health and emissions claims about modern woodburning stoves.
“They are not safe. The ASA has ruled the claims made by the industry are not supported by evidence. Yet the Welsh Government provides guidance on its website recommending consumers choose Ecodesigned stoves. Why? Is it because the stove Industry is a prominent adviser to the Welsh Government on air quality. environmental regulations and product standards?
“There is a high prevalence of respiratory disease in Wales – 13% of adults are being treated for asthma – higher than the European average. Respiratory disease impacts 1 in 12 adults with longstanding respiratory disease.
“Before Covid respiratory disease in Wales accounted for 15-16% of all deaths in Wales. Healthcare for respiratory medicine costs the Welsh Government £400m a year. Emergency admissions for asthma are 30% higher than in the rest of the U.K., yet the Welsh Government promotes Eco stoves known to contribute substantially to breathing and other health problems. Why?
“Given the high levels of breathing problems and the push towards cleaner air, it’s hard to see why any government takes advice from an industry subject to this ban by the ASA. In Wales, where in the Valleys temperature inversion holds down pollution, the Stove Industry Association are major advisers.”
Ms Procter listed examples of interactions between the Welsh Government and the stove industry:
* Policy Development: The SIA was contacted by the Welsh Government when developing legislation and guidance, such as the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Act 2024 and the Heat Strategy for Wales.
* Consultation Responses: Industry bodies have submitted responses to Welsh Government consultations on topics such as the “Reducing emissions from domestic burning of solid fuels” consultation and proposed carbon monoxide alarm regulations, and the government has committed to collaborating with industry when developing regulations and communication materials.
* Specific times advice was taken by the ruling party in Wales include:
* January 2021: The Welsh Government published a consultation document titled “Reducing emissions from domestic burning of solid fuels” with a response deadline of April 7, 2021. The stove industry, among other stakeholders, would have had the opportunity to provide a formal response, send an introductory letter and offer of support to a new Minister upon their appointment, related to the general principles of the Air Quality and Soundscapes (AQS) Act.
* July 2023 (around): A briefing was provided by the Stove Industry Association to the Welsh Government regarding the Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Bill, to which a response was issued by the government.
* November 2023: During a Senedd debate on the Regulation of smoke and fuel in smoke control areas, the Member Janet Finch-Saunders mentioned that the Stove Industry Alliance was “very willing to work closely” on amendments. This indicates ongoing engagement and a willingness for the industry to provide input into the legislative process at this time.
* May 2024 (around): The SIA again sent an offer of support regarding the AQS Act, to which the Welsh Government responded.
* October 2024: The Welsh Government published “Approved Document J – Combustion appliances and fuel storage systems”, which takes effect for use in Wales in January 2025. This document reflects the culmination of policy development where industry input would have been considered.
Consultation
Ms Procter said: “These interactions generally occurred as part of formal consultation processes and direct engagement between the Stove Industry Association and Welsh Government officials and ministers regarding proposed legislation to tackle air pollution from domestic burning.”
The misleading claims:
* In November 2025, the ASA ruled against two claims made in SIA adverts: that modern wood stoves were a “very low emission” heating method and were a “very low emission way to heat the main living space”. The ASA found the claims were not adequately substantiated for real-world use.
* Adverts Pulled: The ASA statement ordered that the adverts “must not appear again in the form complained of”.
* SIA Response: The Stove Industry Association announced it will request an independent review of the ASA ruling, asserting that modern Ecodesign stoves, when used with ‘Ready to Burn’ fuel, remain a safe, renewable, and efficient heating choice.
* This action is part of an ongoing public debate. Previously, the ASA also issued an “advice notice” to Brighton & Hove City Council over its “Cosy Killer” anti-wood-burning stove campaign, which claimed “particle pollution contributes to 1 in 20 deaths”.
Deaths
In the wider context, health experts and environmental groups like Mums for Lungs have highlighted that the burning of wood and coal in homes contributes significantly to UK deaths from air pollution, leading to calls for phasing out domestic wood burning.
A Welsh Government spokesperson responded: The Welsh Government says, “We are committed to reducing the impacts of air pollution on human health, biodiversity and our economy. The Environment (Air Quality and Soundscapes) (Wales) Act 2024 means we have a duty to promote awareness of the harms and effects of air quality, which includes the negative effects wood burning can have on people’s health and the environment.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
I only have wood burning stoves, no other means of heating, off grid solar and wind for energy. I bought air monitors. Have co alarms, smoke etc. and have had only a few adverse readings on the particulates monitor and that’s due to frying sausages. The article doesn’t tie respiratory problems to those with stoves. I come from a generation of smokers, miners, steel workers etc. I don’t deny stoves will cause respiratory problems, it is likely they will, but some of us have no other option. You can’t run air source heat pumps or the like if you’re off… Read more »
The history of mining, smoking and steel working and its prevalence in Wales has absolutely nothing to do with the chronic respiratory issues.
It’s all down to wood burning stoves and cars (even electric ones). I’m only being slightly facetious.
Wood burning stoves are usually absolutely fine… as long as the wood is bone dry… possibly charcoal. Main issue is people burning wet wood and trash.
Agree, Smae. England bans the sale of wet wood, for the reason you give. Has Wales now also banned selling wet wood? Not when I last looked. Given our wealth of firwood in Wales, we look ridiculous. Sort this Cymru!
High levels of respiratory disease maybe in part due to mining coal and slate rather than wood burners. Maybe reconsider the evidence?
The Advertising Standards Authority cases were as a result of woodburning stoves being sold with fake claims they abide by EU emission standards when they didn’t. The standards themselves are not at fault. The problem of living Gwaelod-y-Garth is there’s always someone who moves up from Grangetown who gets jealous of your aga. Imposing city doctrines upon more rural aspects. Reminds me of a Londoner moved near me who complains about the smell of the cows.
I have one wood burner and I’m probably going to fit another soon.
Firstly, the BBC reckons wood burners are dangerous. That alone probably means they’re not since the BBC starts with a trendy conclusion and works back from there.
The Birmingham study is full of holes, and by no means establishes that a properly-installed, modern wood burner, using the correct fuel causes any problems with air quality. You’re being gaslit once again as the UK & Welsh governments try to tell you how to live your life.
If you burn well seasoned wood with a well vented fire and sealed chimney you will be fine . Burn damp wood , and poorly maintained fire and chimney , problem , exactly the same with gas and oil .
…and let’s face it, in the areas of Birmingham where the study originated, it’s doubtful that many residents are observing all those guidelines.
I wonder if they take into account the density of cars at the valley bottom, and the particulate pollution from them? I imagine in any given twenty houses there are one or two wood burners and thirty plus cars.
All the roads are along the valley bottoms, a lot of the workplaces, schools, and houses are too.
Is it wood or is it possible that it could actually be cars?
Misleading article. Potential asthma causing pollution has many different sources, NOT only woodburning stoves – & not all cases of asthma are related to pollution. Other respiratory problems/diseases, as with asthma, have many & varied causes. Heavy industry in Wales is respinsible for a good % of the respiratory problems still being experienced by many people. The air quality in English cities & large towns is frequently far lower than in most of Wales. – & there is a fraction of the number of woodburning stoves in use in Englush cities & towns, compared with Wales. Ihave lived in very… Read more »