Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

The Welsh Government has been accused of turning its back on young entrepreneurs, after plans were revealed to scrap youth start-up grants and cut Business Wales funding.

While questioning enterprise minister Adam Price on Wednesday November 25, Conservative MS Janet Finch-Saunders criticised letters sent to organisations delivering Business Wales services that confirmed the cuts.

Under the Welsh Government’s draft budget proposals, the entrepreneurship and start-up service, the Big Ideas Wales youth programme, and the Young Person’s Start-up Grant are all due to be scrapped.

Ms Finch-Saunders, who is her party’s enterprise spokesperson, told the Senedd the start-up service will stop accepting new enquiries on Tuesday December 1 – before MSs have even voted on the budget.

She said: “Across the United Kingdom, including Wales, nearly one million young people are not in employment, education, or training.

“They don’t want to live on benefits. They want to go out, set up their own business, make profit, employ people, generate wealth, and pay taxes. These are precisely the young people you should be encouraging, yet your government is turning its back on them.”

Mr Price, Plaid Cymru’s Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, defended the cuts and said Wales would be moving towards a new system with the establishment of a National Development Agency (NDA).

He said the new agency would help close the productivity and prosperity gap between Wales and the rest of the UK, putting more money into “core economic development” with a 34% real-terms increase next year.

“We’re not going to stick with the existing way of delivering programmes because they haven’t had the impact globally that we want,” Mr Price told the chamber.

“We have the talent. We have the opportunity. We have not been organised in order to deliver it. And that’s what we’re doing – we’re getting better organised.”

He added that the Welsh Government wants to generate 500 high-growth firms over a decade to bring Wales up to the UK average.

Warnings over job losses and youth unemployment

Welsh Labour’s Shav Taj MS warned the cuts to Business Wales could result in up to 80 redundancies and asked whether the new development agency would replace support for young entrepreneurs.

Mr Price said the focus and activities of the new agency were still being finalised and promised to update members.

Meanwhile, Reform UK’s Tom Montgomery said the Welsh Government’s claim to be creating well-paid jobs “couldn’t be further from the truth”.

He pointed out that the draft budget cuts employability programmes by £23 million against next year’s baseline, reduces Business Wales funding, and leaves apprenticeship funding cash-flat – amounting to a real-terms cut.

Mr Montgomery said: “All of this at a time when the Milburn Report calls on us to learn from low NEET countries by putting further education and apprenticeships as one of the principal routes to skilled employment.”

NEET refers to young people who are not in education, employment or training.

Mr Montgomery also criticised the Welsh Government’s plans for a National Development Agency – formally budgeted as the Welsh Innovation and Development Agency at £22 million – arguing the £20 million he cited was just 20% of the £100 million the Federation of Small Businesses says is needed.

Reiterating that current systems were not working, Mr Price defended plans to establish the agency.

He said: “Let’s look at where the Welsh economy has been. We’ve been at the bottom of the economic league table. That’s the system that you want to perpetuate.

“Whereas we know from evidence across the world that development agencies are a proven method, working arm’s length from government and, therefore, in a more businesslike manner, in a more agile manner, they are better able to do the job.”

The enterprise minister stressed that his government recognises the “crisis” of youth unemployment and is “determined” to put it right.