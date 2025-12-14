Welsh Government unveils expert group to examine future of Crown Estate
The Welsh Government has announced the composition of a new expert group that will examine options for reforming how the Crown Estate operates in Wales.
The group, which met for the first time on Friday, has been established to explore the governance, accountability and potential devolution of the Crown Estate, a move that gained significant momentum after all 22 local authorities in Wales passed motions supporting devolution last year.
Announcing the line-up, Economy, Energy and Planning Secretary Rebecca Evans emphasised the need for a cross-party consensus on the future of the nation’s natural assets.
Ms Evans said the group reflects “our commitment to ensuring that the management and benefits of the Crown Estate in Wales are fully aligned with the interests of the people of Wales”.
Its membership brings together leading figures in energy policy, environmental law, government, and community representation.
The chair will be Nick Butler, founding head of the Policy Institute at King’s College London and a former BP strategy chief. Other members include Gwenllian Roberts, former Ofwat Wales director; Gwion Lewis KC, a barrister specialising in planning and environmental law; John Howells, former Welsh Government climate director; Michelle Davis, energy specialist at Jones Day; Scottish Government official Mike Palmer; and Tim Peppin of the Welsh Local Government Association.
The group agreed its terms of reference at its inaugural meeting, setting out work over the coming months to examine governance structures, economic impacts, financial implications of devolution, and options for strengthening accountability – including revenue assignment and enhanced reporting.
A Welsh Government note clarified that Mike Palmer will sit on the group initially as a Scottish Government representative but will continue in a personal capacity after his retirement in March 2026.
The Crown Estate controls large areas of Welsh coastline and seabed along with 50,000 acres of land, generating significant income that currently flows to the UK Treasury and the monarchy, not the Welsh Government. Scotland already controls its Crown Estate revenues after powers were devolved in 2017.
Commissioner
All 22 Welsh councils and the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales have backed devolution of the Crown Estate, but the UK Government has rejected previous calls, claiming it would not serve Wales’ interests.
Instead, Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens announced the idea of having a commissioner appointed to look after Wales’ interests last year. An appointment to the role is not expected until next year.
Another talking shop. Stop talking, just do it. All the councils in Wales are in favour, it’s just typical of Labour to ignore that. Any unionist party will only be the same, including Reform if they get in power.
No timings then.
Glad to see the back of them next May. So we are paying for this so another govt. Enjoys the benefit 😡🏴
I hope this expert group seeks the thoughts of William, Prince of Wales because as our arch patriot and supporter of Cymru his advice will be invaluable to the debate. With his intricate knowledge of our country I’m sure he’ll push for full devolution of powers from the Crown Estate in order to allow our nation to have additional funds to spend on our infrastructure and people. Go for it William, don’t let your subjects down.
The money belongs to Wales not to a Foreign bloody country and Foreign Royals Liebour have pooped on Wales just like the Tories and they will be finished in Wales next May just like the Tories we need a DEMOCRATIC WELSH REPUBLIC ASP
UK government will never ever look after Wales and its Peoples interests,that is why we need Independence now.
No need for debate. Stop the theft.
The Crown and UK government would lose a lot of money if the Crown estates were devolved – so there is no way it will happen. The only way to take control is through independence. Cut the talk about how the estates operate and start the debate about Welsh self determination now.