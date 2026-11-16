Welsh Government unveils new strategy to improve support for unpaid carers

The Welsh Government has unveiled a new national strategy aimed at improving support for unpaid carers across Wales, with a focus on easing financial pressures and protecting their wellbeing.

The National Strategy for Unpaid Carers follows stakeholder engagement and a full public consultation, setting out seven priorities for improving unpaid carers’ experiences and the support available to them.

The priorities include ensuring that the needs of unpaid carers of all ages are identified and responded to more swiftly through improved access to respite and information on their rights, as well as better advice and support, particularly for their mental health and wellbeing.

The strategy also includes actions to improve understanding and support for unpaid carers to balance their caring role with paid employment, and places a particular focus on young carers still in education.

‘Backbone of care’

Ahead of the publication of a new National Strategy for Unpaid Carers, Deputy Minister for Social Care, Mental Health and Women’s Health Delyth Jewell said unpaid carers are the ‘backbone of care’ in communities across Wales.

“Every day, they provide essential care and support to relatives and friends, and balance this with their own lives,” she said.

“Their contribution to the health and wellbeing of our nation is extraordinary, but we must never take it for granted.

“Carers are central to our ambition for a stronger social care system and must receive the recognition, practical help and services they need.”

‘Invaluable’

The strategy also aims to improve access to breaks and carers’ services to help unpaid carers find appropriate support within their communities.

The Deputy Minister for Social Care and First Minister recently visited the Sunflower Café held at the Ebbw Vale Institute, a weekly dementia-friendly support group for unpaid carers.

Jeff Perry cares for his 90-year-old father and has been coming to the Sunflower Café for a year and a half.

“I come down here for a bit of a breather as it gives me a break from everything,” he said.

“When my mother passed on four years ago I took on the caring role for my father.

“When you’ve gone through experiences like palliative care it can be quite difficult to communicate these thoughts unless you’re with people who have gone through a similar situation as yourself.

“I have met people here who are going through it and it’s invaluable really as it can be quite a heavy thing for anybody to go through seeing their loved ones pass away before their eyes.”

The strategy will be published at midday on Monday, 16 November in English and in Welsh.