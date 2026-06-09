Welsh Government unveils plans to expand childcare and tackle child poverty

Nation.Cymru Staff

The Welsh Government has outlined a series of measures aimed at reducing child poverty and expanding childcare as part of its first 100 days in office.

Deputy First Minister and Minister for Social Justice and Equality, Sioned Williams, in her first Oral Statement to the Senedd to outline her priorities, said that respect, solidarity and fair play will underpin the government’s work to reduce poverty, tackle inequality and build fairer, safer and united communities.

Work on a childcare offer has already begun, and the Deputy First Minister today announced the establishment of the Expansion of Childcare Expert Steering Group.

The group’s central mission will be to firmly establish the phased delivery of the childcare offer, with workforce planning, improving access and streamlining application as priorities.

The offer, which will be the most generous in the UK, aims to help families with the cost of living, boost families’ incomes and give all children the best start in life.

Work is underway with local authorities to accelerate the rollout of funded childcare, including driving the delivery of 12.5 hours for all two-year olds.

This will also incorporate planning and testing for the next phases of expansion, ultimately leading to 20 hours of funded childcare per week for all children aged 9 months to 4 years.

Progress has been made on the Cynnal pilot, the Welsh Child Payment. As part of the 100 day plan an expert group is being set up and will be co-chaired by the Deputy First Minister and Steffan Evans, chief executive of the Bevan Foundation.

Working with partners, they will develop an ambitious new plan to tackle child poverty, addressing a key gap for which the last government was criticised, including by the Children’s Commissioner for Wales.

Work will also take place across government to end violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Marking Pride Month, the Deputy First Minister also celebrated the courage and contribution of LGBTQ+ people and the commitment to dignity respect and inclusion across Wales.

The Deputy First Minister said: “This new government has been left with a legacy of stubbornly high levels of child poverty – I am determined to change that.

“We are committed to reducing poverty and improving life chances for children and families with an ambitious new child poverty strategy which reflects what the sector has been asking for – clear targets, benchmarks and milestones.

“Our childcare offer is the most ambitious in the whole of the UK and I’m pleased that work to deliver it in line with our First 100 Days Plan is progressing well, including an establishing an Expert Group that will drive the work forward.

“Our priorities set a clear and deliverable course of action that will lead to tangible results across Wales. They are tightly and clearly focused on the pressures people living in Wales face, the support they need, and the kind of nation we want to build together across all parts of Wales.”