Welsh Government urged to act to help homeowners dealing with RAAC in their properties

The Chairman of a group campaigning for homeowners affected by the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in their properties, has submitted an open letter to First Minister Eluned Morgan and Housing Minister Jayne Bryant at the Senedd.

RAAC is a lightweight building material used in housing between the 1950s and 1980s and it hit the headlines in 2023 when structural issues were identified with it.

Wilson Chowdhry, Chairman of the UK RAAC Campaign Group, has delivered the letters, which call for urgent action and reform to address the plight of homeowners in Hirwaun and across Wales affected by RAAC.

The letters—backed by the CYMRU RAAC Campaign Group and local residents—highlight flaws in the Welsh Government’s current response and funding framework, particularly the inaccessibility of grant schemes for the vast majority of affected residents.

A recent local survey found that only 2 out of 10 homeowners at the Gower Estate in Hirwaun qualify for any grant assistance under the existing criteria.

Homeowners on the estate face bills of around £23,000 to deal with the RACC in their properties.

They say they are being left to deal with the issue which was discovered in 77 homes on the Gower estate back in 2024.

Good faith

“These families did not cause this problem—they bought homes in good faith,” said Wilson Chowdhry. “Now, they are being asked to pay the price for historic construction failings and years of regulatory neglect.”

The letters, addressed directly to the First Minister and Housing Minister, challenge inaccuracies in a Welsh Government response issued on 22 April 2025 and demand swift, compassionate, and inclusive action, including:

A dedicated financial support scheme for RAAC-affected homeowners and landlords.

Expanded eligibility for grants to reflect the reality of structural danger, not just income.

Introduction of interest-free loans or non-means-tested remediation grants.

Coordination of a UK-wide strategy to tackle RAAC in housing.

Independent oversight of all remediation plans and contractors.

A national ‘High Risk Homes Register’ to protect future homebuyers.

Legislative reforms, including mortgage protections and a 50-year safety guarantee akin to the EU’s General Safety Product Regulation.

‘Ground zero’

The Gower Estate has been described by campaigners as “ground zero” for the RAAC crisis in Wales.

Many of its residents are elderly, financially vulnerable, and now face the twin threats of bankruptcy and homelessness as their homes deteriorate.

“Securing external lending for essential repairs is nearly impossible,” Mr Chowdhry added. “Especially in communities ranked among the most deprived in the nation. These homeowners deserve more than apologies—they deserve solutions.”

The UK RAAC Campaign Group and CYMRU RAAC Campaign Group are calling for direct engagement with ministers, and “an end to delays and bureaucracy that continue to put residents’ lives and homes at risk”.

Addressing the concerns of Gower Estate residents, the Welsh Government said: “We recognise how difficult the situation is for all residents affected by RAAC in both private and social homes on the Gower estate in Hirwaun and the strain this is having on them.

“We are working closely with both the local authority and Trivallis to continue to monitor the situation and would strongly encourage all homeowners to undertake surveys to identify the extent of the RAAC within their homes before contacting Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council who stand ready to support them.”

