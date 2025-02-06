Welsh Government urged to ban greyhound racing in Wales

Stephen Price

A coalition of leading animal welfare charities have taken their calls for a ban on greyhound racing directly to the Senedd.

Representatives from the Cut the Chase coalition – comprised of Blue Cross, Dogs Trust, Greyhound Rescue Wales, Hope Rescue and the RSPCA – invited Members of the Senedd to join them to support their calls at this crucial time, with a decision on the future of greyhound racing due in the spring.

Rescue greyhounds were also present, along with a display of 359 dog collars.

Each collar represented a greyhound, involved in racing, who died in 2023 for reasons other than natural causes or illness – an increase of 47% from the previous year.

Petition

According to the coalition, greyhound racing is “inherently dangerous” for the dogs involved as running at speed around oval tracks causes significant injury to many, and in some cases the injuries are so severe that it is necessary to euthanise the dog.

In December, the Welsh Government announced that no decision has yet been made in relation to a ban in Wales, despite huge public support.

A petition calling for an end to greyhound racing in Wales, started by Hope Rescue, gained more than 35,000 signatures and the Senedd’s Petitions Committee at the time reached a majority conclusion that greyhound racing should come to an end.

The Welsh Government’s consultation on the licensing of animal welfare establishments, activities and exhibits was published at the end of 2024, demonstrating that two thirds (66.14%) of respondents either support a phased or imminent ban on greyhound racing.

25 MSs from across all political parties have also previously pledged their support in bringing an end to greyhound racing in Wales.

Towards the end of 2024, New Zealand announced a ban on greyhound racing. The “unacceptably high” numbers of injuries and “protecting the welfare of racing dogs” were cited as the predominant motivators for such action, with their Racing Minister stating that it is the “right thing” to do.

Concern

A spokesperson from the coalition said: “With time running out to pass legislation before 2026’s election, this the last chance for this Welsh Government to protect these vulnerable dogs from injury and death by announcing a ban.

“Analysis undertaken by Greyhound Rescue Wales shows that at least 115 dogs were injured at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach in just one year.”

They continued: “With the latest statistics by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain providing additional cause for concern, we fear that the situation will only continue to get worse unless the Welsh Government acts now.

“Wales now stands alongside only a handful of countries – including England and Scotland – where this outdated and dangerous activity persists.”

“Wales has demonstrated its ability to be a world leader on animal welfare on several occasions and we have a real chance to add greyhound racing to this list of achievements before the 2026’s election.

“The Welsh Government must take this golden opportunity to stop this cruelty by ending greyhound racing once and for all.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have published the summary of responses alongside a written statement and look forward to sharing our next steps in the Spring.”

View the Welsh Government’s written statement here.

