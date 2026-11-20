Ella Groves, ICNN Senedd Reporter

Wales risks falling behind England and Scotland in capturing jobs and investment from the multi-billion-pound video game industry, a Senedd Member has warned.

Speaking on the eve of the November 19 release of the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, Paul Davies, Welsh Conservative MS for Ceredigion Penfro, said Welsh studios lack dedicated backing.

Raising the issue in the Siambr on Wednesday November 18, Mr Davies pointed out that Creative Wales’ games scale-up fund is currently listed as closed on the Welsh Government agency’s website.

Mr Davies said the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales estimates that the video game sector contributes between £6 billion and £12 billion to the UK economy and supports around 73,000 jobs.

He said it was “crucial” the high growth potential of the industry is supported in Wales.

Describing the sector as “incredibly important”, Cabinet Minister for Culture and Sport Heledd Fychan highlighted the work already being done to support the video game industry in Wales.

She said Creative Wales had already invested more than £5.7 million into more than 100 video game businesses since 2020.

“We have been providing support to develop and expand video game companies in Wales, developing skills through the Tramshed Tech games academy,” she told the Siambr. “It is important that we continue to support this sector.”

While acknowledging the work done by Creative Wales, Mr Davies said: “There is a real opportunity for Wales to be more proactive in supporting Welsh gaming businesses and developing the next generation of talent to ensure Wales can fully benefit from the economic opportunities that this sector can provide.”

In England, he said, the UK Government has expanded its UK games fund, while the Scottish Government has a “dedicated games accelerator” to help studios develop and grow.

Mr Davies called on Ms Fychan to confirm that Wales will not be “left behind” and will “seize the economic opportunities” the gaming sector can offer.

Responding, Ms Fychan urged Welsh video game companies to take part in the Welsh Government’s ongoing consultation on its culture and sport strategy, which runs until December 18.