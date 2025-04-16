Welsh Government urged to bring in law to stop motorists littering

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

There is no law allowing Welsh councils to prosecute litter louts who throw rubbish from their vehicles, councillors have been told.

The absence of legislation to bring offenders to book was explained by Monmouthshire council’s highways chief Carl Touhig.

Meanwhile neighbouring Torfaen Borough Council could consider putting up signs alongside roads to warn motorists against throwing litter from the windows of their vehicles as well as fly tipping. The councillor who suggested the signage said it would “raise awareness” doing so is illegal.

Roadside litter

Concern at roadside litter was acknowledged as a problem by Mr Touhig when he briefed Monmouthshire councillors on highways issues.

He told them: “In Wales we don’t have legislation that we can prosecute car drivers for throwing litter which makes it difficult to enforce.”

Mr Touhig said the legislation does exist across the border: “It does help in England. The risk of getting caught is a deterrent.”

Councils are pushing the Welsh Government to allow them to bring prosecutions added Mr Touhig who said it’s also hoped plans for a deposit return scheme for bottles will reduce waste as people would be incentivised to keep and return them.

Collecting litter

The officer said collecting litter from the side of trunk roads, managed by the Welsh Government, is also difficult as it and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency (SWTRA), which the council operates as an agent on behalf of the government, insist traffic management must be put in place for litter picking.

“That costs a huge amount of money,” said Mr Touhig: “And we do have to ask them can we close their road to do litter picking.”

Though the Welsh Government and SWTRA are responsible for trunk roads councils have responsibility for litter picking along them, which Mr Touhig said he has consistently failed to convince the government should form part of its own maintenance responsibilities.

Reducing verge mowing has also allowed litter to accumulate, said Mr Touhig: “Previously verge mowing would take place three or four times a year. Now it is once a year. It’s excellent for nature and biodiversity but terrible for litter.”

Mr Touhig said litter is now collected once a year while the council also does “safety cuts” and he said crews try to clear litter before mowing verges but sometimes it is densley buried and will often be shredded up as part of the cut, which he acknowledged can look worse.

The council is also supported by volunteer litter pickers, which Mr Touhig said are appreciated, but while the authority would prefer them to concentrate on urban centres, allowing council workers to clear lanes and country roads, he acknowledged many volunteers live in the countryside and want to clear litter from roads where they live.

In Torfaen Blaenavon independent councillor Nick Horler suggested the road signs to raise awareness among road users throwing litter out of their windows and to those who fly tip on main roads is unlawful. Council leader Anthony Hunt said the idea could be considered and Cllr Horler would be kept updated.

