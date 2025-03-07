Welsh Government urged to ‘make good’ on commitment to protect women’s rights

Amnesty International has marked International Women’s Day by urging the Welsh Government to “make good on its commitment to protect women’s rights”.

According to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the pay gap between men and women persists, with women on average paid 14.1% less than men in Wales.

However, this gap has narrowed slightly between 2010 and 2019. The gender pay gap varies greatly across regions in Wales.

Childcare needs and caring responsibilities continue to be a significant barrier to gender equality in employment and education. 89.1% of single-parent households in Wales are headed by women and households most likely to be living in poverty are single parent households (38%).

Beijing

This year marks 30 years since the 4th UN Conference on Women, held in Beijing in 1995, which produced a blueprint for the realisation of women’s rights and gender equality.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted unanimously by 189 countries.

In 2022, the Welsh Government pledged to make Wales the safest place to be a woman.

Its Programme for Government underlines this ambition with a commitment to incorporate the UN Convention of the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) into Welsh law.

Despite this commitment, the Welsh Government has failed to bring forward any such legislation, nor does it have plans to do so before the next Senedd election in 2026.

The Welsh Government’s progress reports since 2021 make no mention of CEDAW.

Rising threats

Speaking ahead International Women’s Day, Glenn Page, Amnesty International’s Government and Political Relations Manager in Wales, said: “With rising threats to women’s rights around the world, the significance of International Women’s Day cannot be overstated. In the face of such threats, we must redouble our efforts. We cannot – and must not – allow any regression in securing gender equality.

“The Welsh Government’s commitment to protecting women’s rights in Welsh law was a significant step forward, but the Government must now make good on this promise.

“Without legal protections, ending discrimination against women will at best be treated as an ambition rather than a fundamental building-block of government in Wales. Now more than ever, the Welsh Government must accelerate action to protect the rights of women and girls.”

