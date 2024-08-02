Welsh Government urged to save ‘much loved swimming pool and leisure centre from closure

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Calls are being made for the Welsh Government to step in and provide “urgent support” to help secure the future of a “much loved” swimming pool and leisure centre.

It comes after the Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure announced “with a heavy heart” its imminent closure due to increasing financial difficulties.

The pool has been a staple of community life in Harlech since the 1970s.

In 2008, a group of volunteers took over the running of the pool from Gwynedd Council, having secured a grant from the National Lottery to build a state-of-the-art climbing wall and café.

Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) were informed earlier this year that the Community Councils of Talsarnau, Llanbedr, Barmouth, Dyffryn and Talybont were no longer able to financially support the social enterprise, resulting in a £30K of fund being slashed.

Pressure

Due to pressure on its own resources, Gwynedd Council confirmed it was unable to provide additional financial assistance to the social enterprise.

It also, had expressed its “sadness” at the loss of the “much loved” community asset.

MP Liz Saville Roberts, Mabon ap Gwynfor MS, and Councillor Gwynfor Owen (Harlech and Llanbedr) have all stepped into the fight to save the “much loved” community facility.

In a joint statement they said: “It is truly disheartening to hear of the imminent closure of Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure, amidst a series of setbacks which has left the much-loved social enterprise with no other option but to close.

“The closure of the centre will be a huge blow to communities in Ardudwy. There has been a swimming pool in Harlech since the 1970s, bringing joy to thousands of children and adults alike, in addition to supporting the local visitor economy.

“The Board and all those involved in keeping the social enterprise going for so long should be commended for their efforts.

“Despite facing increasing pressure, new income streams were developed, and activity opportunities sought, expanding the leisure centre’s appeal to both locals and visitors alike.

“It is difficult to quantify the benefits the centre has brought the local community, not only in terms of the economy but more importantly providing children, young people and anyone who wishes to improve their health and wellbeing, with a safe space to socialise and keep active.

“With this in mind, we feel it is appropriate to ask the Welsh government to intervene and explore what immediate and long-term support can be provided to ensure the future viability of Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure.

“We therefore call on the Welsh Government to step in and work collaboratively with Gwynedd Council and Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure (HAL) to explore what support mechanisms can be utilised to keep the leisure centre open.

“We feel the disproportionate impact the centre’s closure will have on communities in Ardudwy warrants urgent intervention from the government.’

“Furthermore, whilst we appreciate the extremely challenging position the Council finds itself in, in terms of funding key services amidst increasing public-sector cuts, consideration should be given to, what, if any further support is available through Levelling Up funds for example or any other possible sources.

“All options must be fully explored to provide Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure with the support required to keep this much needed community asset open to the public.”

Saddened

A Cyngor Gwynedd spokesperson said: “We are saddened to hear the announcement regarding the closure of Harlech & Ardudwy Leisure over the coming weeks, and we know that the loss of this much-loved community asset will be a blow not only to the town but also to the wider area.

“In 2008, Cyngor Gwynedd transferred ownership of Harlech Swimming Pool to a local not-for-profit company and over the last 16 years has sought to support the venture and contributed financially.

“Cyngor Gwynedd has offered to continue with its current level of financial support, but is not is a position to significantly increase its contribution or underwrite any financial deficits.

“Council officers are in contact with the company and we are eager to support the Board and staff affected by this disappointing news.”

The leisure centre’s current board has also announced a public meeting, planned for Sunday, August 11.

The centre’s business plan is available on its website along with other relevant

information: www.harlechpool.com

To offer help email [email protected].