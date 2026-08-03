Welsh Government welcomes new Chief Allied Health Professions Officer

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new chief has been appointed to lead Wales’ allied health professions as the country shifts towards more preventative, community-based care.

In his new role, Gareth Evans will provide professional leadership and advice on the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.

AHPs represent 13 individual professions and form a significant workforce across the NHS, social care, schools, housing, and the wider health and care system.

They include professions such as physiotherapy, clinical psychology, dietetics, podiatry and speech and language therapy.

AHPs play a vital role across prevention, early intervention, rehabilitation, reablement, recovery and long-term condition management, helping people recover, stay well, and live as independently as possible.

Gareth Evans is a podiatrist by background and brings a wealth of experience of working across health and care services.

Chief Allied Health Professions Officer, Gareth Evans, said: “In this role I will strengthen the contribution of Allied Health Professions across Wales as we shift to community-based care.

“I look forward to championing and representing the profession in Wales. I am also committed to providing expert professional leadership and advice to support the contribution of AHPs across health, social care and the wider system.”

The Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor, added: “I am pleased we have moved quickly to make this appointment. The Allied Health Professions sector plays a vital role in our health system, and raising its profile is a key priority for this Government.

“I look forward to working with Gareth Evans to deliver on our ambitions and improve outcomes for people in Wales. As we focus on preventative health, it’s important that the contribution of Allied Health Professions is reflected across the health and care system.”

Commenting on the appointment of Gareth Evans, Chair of the Allied Health Professionals Federation Cymru, Paul Smith, said: “We’re delighted that after more than a year the CAHPO vacancy has been filled. Thank you to everyone who supported our campaign to have this essential position readvertised and to all the AHPs who applied.

“It is disappointing that the previous Welsh Government were not able to recruit in time for the Senedd elections. We are seeing a substantial shift in the focus of the Welsh Government and in these crucial first few months there has been no leading voice for AHPs in place.

“We look forward to working with Gareth in his new role as the government continues to promote prevention and early intervention with a user focused approach. The immediate priority in his inbox is the development of a Welsh NHS workforce strategy, which we hope will be based on accurate data and have safe staffing levels for AHPs at its core.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.