Welsh Government will stand up to Westminster’s ‘indifference’, says First Minister

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

The new First Minister of Wales said his Government will stand up for the country in the face of “indifference” from Westminster.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, who was sworn in as leader of the country on Tuesday, unveiled his new ministerial team at the Welsh Government’s offices in Cathays Park, Cardiff, on Wednesday.

The leader of Plaid Cymru said his Government had inherited “challenges” from the previous Labour administration but would have a “relentless focus” on improving the lives of people in Wales.

Mr ap Iorwerth added that his Government would stand up for Wales “in the face of indifference from Westminster”.

The First Minister said: “We fully understand the enormity of the task at hand due to the depths of the challenges we inherit from the past government, but we will bring new impetus in facing up to those challenges.

“My Government will believe in the art of the possible, and our resolve to work as one team every day to improve the lives of the people of Wales will never falter.

“Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we possibly can, bringing the nation together.

“With a relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales, we will pursue our missions with the energy and urgency they demand.”

Speaking to reporters in Cathays Park, Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru MS and new Deputy First Minister, said: “All of us realise the challenges that we face.

“I think we’ve shown over the election period and in the last days… We are full of ambition and excitement to get to grips with these problems, and we are absolutely not daunted by them.

“We absolutely think that there are ways that we can address them.”

Mr ap Iorwerth was elected as leader of the country by Members of the Senedd (MSs) on Tuesday, making him the first politician not from Labour to hold the office, after a historic Welsh Parliament election which saw Plaid Cymru become the largest party in the Senedd.

He succeeds Baroness Eluned Morgan, who lost her seat in the Senedd election last week and subsequently resigned as Welsh Labour leader after a devastating set of results for the party.