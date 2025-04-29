Welsh Government won’t intervene in limestone quarry plans

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Welsh Goverment planning inspectors have decided not to take over the planning process for a limestone quarry extension near Tredegar, councillors have been told.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning committee on Monday, April 28 councillors were told that planners would issue the planning approval letter to Gryphonn Quarries limited very soon.

Back in November the committee had discussed and agreed an application to extend the quarry as well as a second application which asked for more time to be given to the company to quarry the site.

The time extension would allow quarrying to continue until December 31, 2029, as the old permission was due to run out on December 31, 2024.

But the process of issuing the planning approvals had been halted due to a call-in request for the applications lodged with Welsh Government planning inspectors at PEDW (Planning and Environment Decisions Wales).

SSSI

Planning development team manager Steph Hopkins said: “This is in relation to the application for the extension of Trefil quarry.

“Members will probably recall in November it was resolved that planning permission be granted subject to planning conditions for the extension of the quarry.

“However members were advised at the time that as the site is in an SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest) that granting permission would be contrary to the advice of NRW (Natural Resources Wales).

“Before issuing the planning permission we have to notify Welsh (Government) ministers of the resolution to grant.”

Mrs Hopkins continued: “We’ve now received the response from Welsh ministers and that have confirmed that they are not calling the application in, and that the LPA (local planning authority) may now determine as it sees fit.

“We’ve already made a resolution as a planning committee.”

Decision

She explained that “where we are at the moment” is that planning officers are finalising the wording of the planning conditions.

Mrs Hopkins said: “We hope to be issuing a decision very soon.”

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour) thanked her for the update.

In the letter informing the council of the non-intervention head of Welsh Government planning casework Hywel Betts said: “Having considered the application I have determined that the issues raised are not of

more than local importance.”

The quarry provides minerals that are deemed to be vital for the construction industry and agreeing the extensions safeguards 17 jobs for some years to come.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

