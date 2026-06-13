Welsh GP practice becomes first to host large-scale heart screening initiative

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 250 people will receive potentially life-saving heart screenings this weekend as a medical centre becomes the first GP practice in Wales to host a large-scale community heart screening programme within a GP surgery.

The two-day screening appointments (13 and 14 June 2026) are completely booked up, highlighting growing public demand for accessible preventative healthcare services and early detection of heart conditions

While the screening event is taking place in North Cardiff Medical Centre, partners Calon Hearts believe the partnership could provide a blueprint for expanding community-based heart screening opportunities across Wales.

The initiative marks a significant milestone for the community-based cardiac prevention charity in Wales, with North Cardiff Medical Centre becoming the first GP practice in the country to proactively partner with Calon Hearts to bring specialist heart screening directly into a primary care setting.

Calon Hearts provides free heart screening for young people aged 15½ to 26 and subsidised screening for adults aged 27 and over. Through its network of NHS cardiologists, specialist nurses and other cardiac healthcare professionals, Calon Hearts provides high-quality heart screening designed to identify potential concerns and support early intervention where needed.

Calon Hearts has screened more than 34,800 people, trained over 600,000 people in CPR, helped place more than 37,000 defibrillators in communities and has identified 118 people requiring onward referral for further investigation following concerns.

The weekend event demonstrates how charities and primary care providers can work together to widen access to preventative healthcare services within local communities.

Exciting moment

Sharon Owen, Chief Executive Officer of Calon Hearts, said: “This is an exciting moment, not just for Cardiff, but potentially for the whole of Wales.

“We have delivered screenings in community venues across Wales for many years, but this is the first time a GP practice has proactively partnered with us to host a large-scale screening programme within a GP surgery setting.

“It demonstrates what can be achieved when primary care and the third sector work together with a shared focus on prevention and early intervention.

“The fact that all 250 appointments were booked so quickly shows there is a real appetite for this type of service. People want access to preventative healthcare, and they want it delivered in places that are trusted, accessible and close to home.”

Every screening makes a difference

Sharon continued:”Every screening has the potential to make a difference.

“Most people who attend are simply looking for reassurance, but every year we identify individuals who require further investigation and treatment. In some cases, those referrals may ultimately prevent a life-changing or life-threatening cardiac event.

“We know that early detection saves lives. The challenge is ensuring that people can access screening in the first place.”

The event comes as Wales enters a new political term with an increased emphasis on prevention and public health.

Welcoming commitment

Calon Hearts has recently written to Nerys Evans MS, Deputy Minister for Public and Preventative Health, welcoming the Welsh Government’s commitment to prevention and outlining opportunities to strengthen community-based cardiac screening across Wales.

The charity hopes to meet with the Deputy Minister in the coming months to explore how government, healthcare providers and charities can work together to widen access to preventative heart health services.

Sharon said: “We are encouraged by the Welsh Government’s focus on prevention and look forward to discussing how organisations like Calon Hearts can contribute to that agenda.

“If we are serious about prevention, we need to look at innovative ways of bringing healthcare closer to communities and making early intervention easier to access. What’s happening this weekend in Cardiff demonstrates one possible model. Imagine the impact if similar partnerships were established in GP surgeries and healthcare settings across Wales.”

General practice plays an important role in supporting prevention and helping people stay well. By hosting this screening programme within the surgery, North Cardiff Medical Centre is making it easier for people to access specialist heart health checks and encourage greater awareness of cardiovascular health.