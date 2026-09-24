Welsh Green Party leader reveals cancer diagnosis

Emily Price

Leader of Welsh Greens Anthony Slaughter has announced that he underwent surgery over the Senedd recess as part of his treatment for a cancer diagnosis.

Speaking during a debate in the Senedd on Wednesday afternoon (September 23) the Member of Senedd for Caerdydd Penarth revealed that he had undergone a “scheduled and serious” operation over the summer, adding that his political colleagues may have noticed his absence.

He said: “Many of you might have noticed that I was somewhat absent over the summer, and the reason for that was I was preparing for surgery, in hospital and then in recovery.

“Over the summer, I experienced the reality of what prepping for surgery entailed, the physical and mental stress – something so many here will be able to relate to.

“When I walked onto that silent ward at 5.00 a.m, the wave of emotion I felt is difficult to put into words – the silence of the sleeping ward, the uncertainty, the fear.”

He added: “The surgery went well, and I am now looking forward to getting back to normal and representing the people of Caerdydd Penarth the best I can.”

Slaughter requested privacy on what he said was a “deeply personal matter”, stating that his wish is for this news to not overshadow his work in the Senedd.

The Welsh Green Party leader told media outlets on Thursday (September 24) he will not be taking questions or interviews on the matter of his diagnosis at this time.

The Welsh Greens made a historic breakthrough in the Welsh Parliament elections in May with Slaughter becoming one of the first-ever Green Members of the Senedd.

He secured the fourth seat in the Caerdydd Penarth constituency with 14% of the vote, finishing ahead of Labour.

His victory, alongside colleague Paul Rock, who was elected in Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf, marked the very first time the Green Party secured representation in the Senedd.

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