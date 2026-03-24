Welsh Greens announce full slate of candidates for Senedd election

Emily Price

The Wales Green Party has announced it will stand a full slate of candidates in all 16 constituencies at the upcoming Senedd election.

It comes after a More in Common voting intention survey published this month revealed that the Greens are poised for historic gains in Wales on May 7.

Since early February, the Green Party’s vote share has risen from 5 per cent to 10 per cent – now tying with the Welsh Conservatives.

The Greens remain the only party of its size in the UK that has never been represented in the Senedd – but this could be about to change thanks to a new voting system.

Wales is the first nation in the UK to scrap the first-past-the-post voting system and the election in May will be the first one under the full proportionate representation voting system that was introduced when the Senedd Reform Bill was approved in 2024.

The party’s Welsh leader Anthony Slaughter says that the new system will help the Greens make historic gains in Senedd for the first time since it was established in 1999.

The most likely breakthrough opportunity for the party is thought to be the Caerdydd Penarth constituency.

Slaughter is the first place candidate on the Green Party’s list for this area.

He said: “I am very proud to be offering every person in Wales an opportunity to vote for a candidate that will make a real difference to their lives.

“Someone who will take the cost of living seriously by introducing rent controls, start cleaning up our rivers by holding Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water to account, and stand up for international law and human rights in the face of government complicity in genocide and illegal wars.

“Since the election of Zack Polanski last September, the Green Party has seen rapid growth – with support surging the polls and in our record membership numbers followed by last month’s decisive by-election result in Gorton and Denton.

“With Greens surging in the polls, and the new proportional voting system, we can elect candidates across Wales ready to work hard for the changes we urgently need.”

The Green Party of England and Wales has seen a massive surge in both membership and polling since Zack Polanski became leader in September 2025.

The victory of Hannah Spencer for the Green Party in the Gorton and Denton by-election last month delivered an unprecedented defeat to the Labour Party in what was one of its most secure regions.

It’s thought that a significant part of the party’s current appeal stems from Polanski’s willingness to directly confront and challenge Nigel Farage and the populist right.