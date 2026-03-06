Welsh group take on cold water challenge in memory of loved ones

Five friends from south Wales are taking part in a charity cold-water dip in March in memory of loved ones they’ve lost to cancer.

The Devoted Dippers met on Boxing Day a few years ago and they have been swimming and cold-water dipping in different locations across Wales since then.

One of their favourite places to meet for cold-water dipping is the Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs in the north of Cardiff, which is where they’ll be taking part in a Cancer Research Wales charity fundraiser cold-water dip later this month.

‘Dip or Distance’ is the Welsh cancer research charity’s first-ever swimming and cold-water dipping challenge event.

“We – the Devoted Dippers, are a small group of friends with similar life experiences who started swimming together a couple of years ago on a freezing cold Boxing Day”, said Philippa Williams who is 63 and from Penarth.

“For me personally it’s an honour to do this in memory of my brother-in-law Berne who passed away within two months of his diagnosis. It is also a way to raise funds so that more people like my friend, who was diagnosed early, had an operation and was cancer free within six months can continue to live fulfilling lives.

“We particularly like our dips at the Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs because we know staff are at hand to remind us of how long we can safely stay in the water for and to cheer us on.

“There are lovely warm showers to reward us after our dips and a delightful cafe for our post-dip debriefs! And when bobbing around in the lake, the tranquillity is irreplaceable. The water is always calm, we are often accompanied by a few ducks, the sky is ever-changing – what’s not to love?”

Clarity

Wendy Huins is 57 and from Taff’s Well and says cold-water dipping gives her a real boost. She said: “Cold-water dipping is incredible exercise, but for me, it’s so much more than that.

“Even on life’s toughest days, stepping into the water brings an overwhelming sense of wellbeing and clarity. The boost to my mental health is truly powerful. And then there’s the community — the laughter, the chats, the friendships formed while we dip and swim together. It’s a special bond.

“In recent years, I’ve watched too many friends and colleagues battle cancer. I lost a university friend in 2024, and last June, a dear colleague and friend of 30 years also lost her fight. Taking part in the Cancer Research Wales Dip or Distance campaign is my way of honouring their memory — and doing something positive in the face of such heartbreak. Research is vital to finding better treatments and giving more families hope.”

Dip or Distance is Cancer Research Wales’s all-new fundraising challenge for March. People wanting to take part can brave a cold-water dip at an organised at the Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs on 28 March. They can also choose to swim a long distance of their choice at a local swimming pool.

Support

Adam Fletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales said: “I’d like to thank the Devoted Dippers – Philippa, Wendy, Penny, Anna and Alison, and everyone else who’s signed up to take part for all their fundraising efforts so far ahead of our Dip or Distance organised dip in Cardiff on 28 March.

“This is an exciting time for us as a charity as this is the first ever Cancer Research Wales cold-water dip and swimming challenge. We can’t do what we do without the support of the people of Wales and Dip or Distance is another fantastic way that members of the public can fundraise for us and help us unite Wales against cancer.

“So please sign up today and either swim the distance of your choice at your local pool or come and join us at Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs and brave a cold-water dip with us – the choice is yours, but either way, you’ll be helping bring better treatments closer to home for patients across Wales.”

Inspiration

Cancer Research Wales has teamed up with Swim Wales to promote Dip or Distance. Swim Wales is the national governing body for aquatics in Wales which includes swimming, water polo, para-swimming, diving, artistic swimming, open water and masters swimming.

Sioned Williams-Owen, Head of Aquatics and Inclusion at Swim Wales, said: “At Swim Wales, we see every day how powerful aquatic activity can be for both physical and mental health.

“Events like Dip or Distance show how the swimming community and those new to the sport, can come together to support important causes while enjoying the benefits of being active in the water.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Cancer Research Wales on this initiative and hope it inspires people across Wales to take part, whether that’s braving the cold-water dip event or swimming a distance at their local pool.”

For more information about Dip or Distance, visit Cancer Research Wales’ site here.