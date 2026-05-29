Welsh hairdresser secretly flown out for Fury family wedding

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh hairdresser was secretly flown out to style Venezuela Fury’s hair for one of the celebrity weddings of the year.

Lynsey Austin, owner of Salon LA in Wrecsam, was sworn to secrecy after being personally selected to create the 16-year-old influencer’s bridal hairstyle for her wedding to Noah Price.

The lavish wedding took place on the Isle of Man, where Venezuela lives with her mum Paris and former heavyweight boxing champion father Tyson Fury.

Lynsey, originally from Wrecsam and now living in Chester, was flown out twice within less than two weeks — first to meet the family and trial the hairstyle, and then again before dawn on the wedding day to ensure Venezuela’s glamorous finger-wave bridal look was absolutely flawless.

Lynsey, known professionally as Lynz, described the whirlwind experience as “surreal”, with Netflix cameras filming inside the Fury family home while Tyson Fury personally drove her and fellow hairstylist Michael Wright to dinner before dropping them back to the airport.

The exposure sent her social media figures soaring, with more than 5.8 million views on her personal Instagram page @lynz_loves and a further 2.4 million views on the Salon LA page @lahair07

She also praised long-standing advisers Coxeys Chartered Accountants for supporting the growth of her business behind the scenes.

The firm, which has offices in Wrecsam, Saltney and Chester, has worked alongside Salon LA for 14 years, assisting with payroll, VAT and business advice.

Lynz said: “It was an amazing experience from start to finish.

“From the minute I got the phone call, to being flown out there, doing the hair trial and then being part of the wedding day itself — it was incredible.

“Our Instagram pages hit around 8.2 million views combined. It was absolutely crazy. You just think, ‘Wow, this is insane, so many people are seeing this’.”

Lynz, who has been a hairdresser since the age of 14 and has owned Salon LA for 19 years, was approached for the opportunity by Danielle Gregory from Chester-based hair and beauty specialists Doll HQ.

After successfully trialling the look on a doll at Doll HQ’s salon, Lynz and fellow hairstylist Michael Wright were flown to the Isle of Man the following day to meet the Fury family and carry out the official bridal trial with Venezuela herself.

“We met Venezuela, Paris, Tyson and all the children,” Lynz said.

“We spent the whole day with the family. Paris took us out for lunch at a local restaurant and Tyson drove us to dinner, picked us up afterwards and dropped us back to the airport.

“He’s just a really nice man. I was honestly mesmerised by the whole experience and kept thinking, ‘What is going on?’

“We weren’t allowed to tell anybody we were doing the wedding, so when I came back to the salon I just carried on with normal work and kept everything completely quiet.”

Lynz returned to the Isle of Man the day before the wedding alongside a team of eight from Doll HQ, including hairstylist Michael Wright and make-up artist Ben Nicholas.

“On the morning of the wedding we arrived at the house at 5.30am,” she said.

“I helped everybody into their dresses while Netflix were filming around us — it was just madness.

“But my main priority was Venezuela and making sure her hair was absolutely perfect and didn’t move all day.

“It took me an hour and a half to complete her hair, which is the longest I’ve ever spent on a bride.

“The next day Venezuela posted on her Instagram story saying how much she loved her hair, which meant so much to me.

“She is such a lovely young girl, absolutely beautiful inside and out, and she has such a bright future ahead of her because everybody absolutely adores her.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that the whole experience is going to be featured on the next series of At Home With The Furys on Netflix.

“To know people will get to see behind the scenes of such an incredible few days is amazing — it still doesn’t feel real.”

Lynz said the experience has already led to a huge wave of enquiries and exciting future plans.

“Me and Dan from Doll HQ are now setting up a business together specialising in hair and make-up for luxury weddings, major events and traveller weddings,” she said.

“We’ve had so many enquiries since the wedding and everything has just gone crazy in the best possible way.”

Lynz also gave thanks to Coxeys for supporting her throughout her business journey.

“They’ve been brilliant with me for years,” she said.

“You can call them at any time and they’re always there to help. They really are the best.”

Coxeys Managing Director Anthony Lewis described Lynz as a “role model” for aspiring business owners across the region.

“We’re delighted Coxeys has played a role in the continued success of her business,” he said.

“She’s a fantastic ambassador for the area and an incredibly astute businesswoman with brilliant ideas and a real drive to succeed.

“Salon LA has become a huge part of the Wrexham community. Lynsey runs a training academy, takes on apprentices and gives so much back to others.

“She’s one of those people who would help anybody if she could — and that’s exactly the kind of values we believe in too.”