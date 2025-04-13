Welsh health board trials robotic medication machine in European first

Groundbreaking medical technology which allows out of hours patients to pick up their urgent medication when local pharmacies are closed is being trialled in Dolgellau.

The REMEDY machine is a joint project between Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Bangor University, in collaboration with the manufacturer, supplier, and Oxford University, and will provide insights into potential future methods for supplying urgent medicines in rural settings.

People who contact NHS 111 to receive an out-of-hours telephone assessment in Dolgellau and the surrounding areas are then offered the option to collect required medication from the machine outside Dolgellau Hospital.

‘Huge benefit’

Dr Adam Mackridge, Strategic Lead for Community Pharmacy at the Health Board, said: “The patient is provided with a unique code and is then able to access their medication from the machine at their community hospital.

‘It is very simple and will be a huge benefit to the population in the Dolgellau area who are a considerable distance from other services, particularly on weekends and evenings.

‘This is a really positive collaboration between ourselves and Bangor University in exploring innovation to try to help improve equity of medicines access and reduce health inequalities.”

The trial, funded by Health Care Research Wales, will run for two years and, alongside Dr Mackridge, is being led by Dr Rebecca Payne and Prof Dyfrig Hughes.

Cutting edge

Dr Payne, Out-of-Hours GP and Clinical Academic, said: “This machine has been developed specifically for the project with the manufacturer, Videosystems, and supplier, Omnicell, working in partnership with the University and the Health Board. Although it’s been adapted from an existing technology, using it in this way is a European first.

‘It’s fantastic to see North Wales leading the way, developing cutting edge technology which can make a real difference to patients, particularly those in rural areas like Dolgellau.”

Professor Hughes, Director of Research at Bangor University’s North Wales Medical School, added: “Making medicines more accessible to patients is essential to reducing pressures on out-of-hours and emergency services.

‘Our study will evaluate whether the REMEDY machine represents good value for money, given the need to scrutinise healthcare investments during these financially straitened times.”

Michael Bowdery, Head of Programmes and Joint Interim Director at Health and Care Research Wales, said: “We are once again pleased to be able to provide funding for a range of personal and project awards that will support the development of our researchers while addressing important areas of health and care need.”

