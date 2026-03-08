Welsh health board working to close the gender gap in healthcare

A Welsh health board is working to improve women’s healthcare across mid and west Wales with innovative community-based services including a pilot women’s health hub and advanced gynaecological diagnostics.

Dana Scott is Director of Midwifery and Professional Governance for Women and Children at Hywel Dda University Health Board. Ahead of International Women’s Day (8 March) she said: “Across the world, women live longer than men, yet they often spend more years in poor health. Many conditions affecting women remain under-diagnosed, under-researched and under-treated.

“International Women’s Day is an opportunity to recognise that improving women’s health is not only important for individuals, but for families and communities as a whole.

“If you care for women, you care for society. Women are often at the centre of family life and caring responsibilities. When women’s health is supported, the positive impact reaches far beyond the individual.”

Hywel Dda has been developing a Women’s Health Hub pilot at Padarn Surgery in Aberystwyth, which forms part of the Women’s Health Plan for Wales – a Welsh Government initiative to bring menopause, menstrual health and contraception services closer to home.

The Aberystwyth clinic is GP and nurse led and offers support with menopause, menstrual health and contraception alongside physiotherapy and bladder and bowel nurse-led services.

Dana said: “The pilot at Padarn Surgery is working well and we are looking forward to developing seven women’s health hubs based around our GP clusters across the Hywel Dda area. These hubs bring together practical support and specialist knowledge, helping women access care more easily in the communities where they live.

“This approach allows us to deliver care that is faster, more holistic and more responsive to women’s needs across different stages of life.”

Alongside improving access to care, the Health Board is also expanding advanced diagnostics in community settings.

At the Cardigan Integrated Care Centre and in Aberystwyth, Consultant Gynaecologist Mr Alan Treharne and his team are using advanced ultrasound technology to diagnose gynaecological conditions earlier and more accurately.

The equipment, typically found in hospital radiology departments, enables specialist assessments to be carried out closer to home for women living in mid and west Wales.

Alan and his team, supported by the Bevan Commission, are developing novel ways of delivering gynaecology models.

Alan said: “What we are trying to do is incorporate more advanced techniques into routine care so we can reduce the number of women needing invasive procedures or referral into secondary care. It also means our diagnostic reports are more accurate, helping us to reduce underdiagnosis but also overdiagnosis.”

“Many gynaecological conditions can be managed effectively when diagnosed early. By using advanced ultrasound, we can often provide answers more quickly and offer treatments that significantly improve women’s quality of life.”

For many women, access to the service has brought renewed hope, improved quality of life and life‑changing outcomes.

For Kirsten Thompson from Aberystwyth, specialist care transformed years of unexplained pain.

“Since I was about 12, I’d had chronic pain and discomfort and had often been told there was nothing wrong,” she said. “After being referred to Mr Treharne, he listened carefully and tried treatments that hadn’t been offered before.

“My pain improved and I was able to enjoy life again and care for my children properly.”

Kirsten has since had a new baby, Lenny.

“For years I was told I wouldn’t be able to have any more children because of my condition. Then after treatment, we were able to welcome our son. That care made a huge difference to our family.”

As Hywel Dda marks International Women’s Day, these developments reflect a strong commitment to closing the gender gap in healthcare by listening to women, improving access to specialist care and delivering services closer to home.

By investing in community‑based support and earlier, more accurate diagnosis, the Health Board aims to ensure women across mid and west Wales receive the care they need to live healthier lives at every stage.

More information about women’s health services and ongoing developments is available on the Health Board’s website: https://hduhb.nhs.wales/womens-health.