Welsh Heritage Centre awaits council approval for major transformation

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh heritage centre could see significant improvements to attract more visitors, if its plans get council approval.

Plans have been filed for a refurbishment of the Glamorgan Heritage Coast Centre in Southerndown.

The application, lodged by Cooke and Arkwright Ltd, reads: “The vision of the project is to create a beautiful, accessible, and inclusive destination from which to explore and connect with and celebrate the natural environment and heritage of the Vale of Glamorgan coastline.”

Other objectives are to “strengthen an under-utilised community asset” and to “improve the connection of [the centre] to others within the area”.

The refurbishment includes internal alterations to the doors, windows, and roof.

Other improvements include the construction of a southern extension for an expanded café space and the reconfiguration of internal areas for relocated ranger facilities and improved education/exhibition spaces including partial change of use for new café provision.

New paths, upgraded picnic/play areas, a kitchen garden, and relocated car park are also included in the plans.

It continues: “With the second-largest tidal range in the world combined with stunning geological deposits, interesting wildlife, and 2,000 years of human history the region is an ideal destination for a day out.”

A comment from a regeneration officer at the council read: “The development of this site has been a collaborative process between the Dunraven Estates, the council’s countryside officers, and the regeneration officers over a number of years and further consultees include regular users to the site and the Heritage Coast Advisory Group.

“The proposed plans reflect the collective ambition for the site to become a destination café and enhanced heritage centre facilities, making better use of the current building which is difficult to staff and maintain and lacks appeal for current visitors.

“I fully support the proposed designs and development submitted in this proposal. “

The heritage centre is owned by the Dunraven family and accommodates visitor education boards and ranger facilities.

According to the application the heritage coast itself is “14 miles of unspoilt coastline and breathtaking scenery [that] attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.”