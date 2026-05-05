Welsh heritage railway offers enthusiasts unique steam driver experience

Nation.Cymru staff

A north Wales heritage railway is offering visitors the chance to spend a full day driving and working on a steam train.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has launched a new “full-day steam driver experience”, giving a handful of participants the opportunity to step onto the footplate and try their hand at operating a locomotive.

The experience, which begins on June 1, is limited to just six people and has been introduced after previous, shorter sessions proved hugely popular.

Rather than a quick go at pulling a lever, the day is designed to mirror a real shift on the railway. Participants will start early, helping to prepare the engine before taking on roles including driving, firing and even guarding the train.

Throughout the day, they will work alongside experienced crew on services running along the Dee Valley line between Llangollen and Glyndyfrdwy, following a live timetable.

The route includes highlights such as passing through the Berwyn Tunne and visiting one of the UK’s most picturesque heritage stations, though those taking part may find they are too busy shovelling coal or keeping an eye on the gauges to fully take it in.

There is also time off the footplate, with a tour of the railway’s sheds, an introduction to traditional signalling, and the chance to hear first-hand from the volunteers who keep the line running.

Meals are included too, with breakfast and lunch taken alongside the crew – offering a glimpse into the camaraderie that underpins heritage railways.

A spokesperson for the railway said the experience was about giving people a proper insight into how steam trains are operated, rather than just a brief introduction.

Places are limited, and with only six available for the first session, organisers expect them to be taken up quickly by enthusiasts keen to tick a childhood ambition off their list.