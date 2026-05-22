Welsh heritage railway to host Rivals-inspired 80s weekend with live music

Fans of diesel locomotives and 80s fashion are being invited to step back in time as a Welsh heritage railway hosts a weekend of retro rail travel, live music and Rivals-inspired nostalgia.

The Llangollen and Corwen Railway has announced that popular live band Rhythm Train will headline the evening entertainment during the railway’s highly anticipated Diesel Power and Ultimate 80s Weekend on Saturday 30 and 31 May.

With the much-anticipated launch of Season 2 of the hit 80’s period drama Rivals on Disney, visitors are being encouraged to get dressed up in their favourite 80s items.

Whether it’s the eye-popping Laura Ashley floral craziness of Valerie Jones or the suave striped shirts and braces of Lord Tony Baddingham, everyone is encouraged to join in.

Rumour has it a prize will be offered for the best 1980’s moustache, as modelled by aging heart throbs Danny Dyer and Alex Hassall in Rivals.

By day, the railway will host a full heritage diesel gala, featuring classic locomotives that were everyday sights in the 1980’s, working trains through the beautiful Dee Valley between Llangollen and Corwen, calling at Berwyn, Glyndyfrdwy and Carrog.

Visitors will be able to experience the sights, sounds and power of diesel-electric locomotives like Class 31 No 31271, which wears an authentic 1980’s Rail Freight colour scheme that was cutting edge at the time.

By night, Llangollen Station will become Buffers nightclub and bar on Saturday 30th from 6pm. Rhythm Train will perform two live sets featuring an eclectic range of 80’s hits.

Between sets party goers can enjoy a 1980s DJ set, complete with professional PA and lighting, helping transform the station into one of the most unique live music venues in north Wales.

The event will take place inside a special marquee on Llangollen Railway Station between 6pm and 10pm with bar and refreshments.

Rhythm Train are a high-energy five-piece party band bringing big tunes and packed dancefloors to events across the UK.

Between them, members of the band have performed with artists including Eric Clapton, Snow Patrol, Supergrass and Echo and the Bunnymen, whilst also appearing at iconic venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and Glastonbury Festival.

Entry to Buffers is free to Llangollen Railway ticket holders and volunteers. Tickets for the evening entertainment are available for just £5.

Pete Edwards, Event Co-Organiser said: “We wanted to recreate an era that we don’t usually see on our railway, but one that many of our visitors will remember very fondly, as do many of us who look after the Railway’s diesel fleet.

“British Rail went through a real transformation in the 80s, reversing 20 years of decline as it was prepared for privatisation. The looks of the trains and stations changed dramatically, matching the colours and styles of the era. I am really looking forward to hearing my own 80s playlist over the Tannoy over the weekend and we’ve got some other nostalgic surprises lined up too.

“Rhythm Train are perfect for our gig – with huge energy, a brilliant reputation and a setlist packed with songs people know and love.

“We think the atmosphere in Buffers is going to be incredible and can’t wait to see how everyone dresses up. Although it’s a coincidence, the event taking place just as the new season of Rivals has dropped is great timing. People are loving reminiscing about the 80s – why not visit our event and you can step back 40 years and live and breathe it”.

The Diesel Power: Ultimate 80s Weekend takes place on Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 May, with heritage diesel locomotives operating services throughout the weekend.

Please note the event takes place in the Dee Valley and not in Rutshire, the fictitious county created by the great Jilly Cooper for Rivals setting.

Tickets and further details are available here.