Welsh high school announce they will be closed tomorrow

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A high school will be closed tomorrow as teaching staff go on strike over proposed redundancies and the schools perilous financial state.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) and NASUWT – the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers – at Darland High School in Wrexham will strike on Tuesday (June 23) and are scheduled to also walk out next week on Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1

According to one teaching union the action comes amid ongoing financial problems at the Rossett-based high school which have now led to five teachers facing redundancy.

Darland has the largest budget deficit of all schools in Wrexham County Borough, having overspent by £1,072,271 last year. in 2024/25 it had a deficit of £701,943.

Letters were sent to parents on Friday detailing the proposed strike days and explaining that: ‘following the school undertaking a risk assessment, the decision has been reached that on the days of the strike action the school must be closed to all pupils’.

Interim leadership support has been put in place although Wrexham County Borough Council says suggestions headteacher Joanne Lee has been replaced are not true and she remains the head of the school.

Negotiation in progress

Negotiations are ongoing between unions and the local authority, but for pupil safeguarding reasons the strike will mean the school will shut down for those three days.

“Poor financial management has led to a position where five full-time teachers are facing possible job losses,” said Neil Butler, NASUWT National Official for Wales.

“The redundancy process has targeted teachers at the chalkface and there is substantial anger that the front line educators have to pay for financial incompetence.

“This has been compounded by ineffective behaviour management and members feeling unsupported when dealing with serious issues of behaviour and aggression from some students. Internal truancy is rife and has resulted in a very demoralised staff who feel they have been left with little to no support by failing management.

“A grossly unfair redundancy process and poor management has led members to the point where balloting for industrial action was their only viable option to bring about change for themselves, the school and the students.

“There has been some progress in recent weeks made with the local authority and commitments have been made to work proactively to turn things around.

“However, members still have insecurities and concerns about the scale of the work needed to make improvements in time for September. Our members are making a stand as they and the students deserve better.”

For the past two years Darland High School has carried the largest financial deficit of any Wrexham school.

Previously repeated requests to Wrexham County Borough Council to explain the issue have been rejected as the authority said it was working with the school to turn things around.

But last year saw its financial position worsen by more than £300,000.

Disappointed

Councillor Phil Wynn, Wrexham Council’s Lead Member for Education and Early Intervention Services, said: “I am disappointed that industrial action is due to take place tomorrow at Darland High School and recognise the uncertainty and concern this will cause pupils and their families.

“The local authority has been working closely with the school’s governing body and leadership team in an effort to avoid disruption and to support a constructive resolution to the issues that have been raised.

“Those discussions remain ongoing, and I encourage all parties to engage positively in dialogue.

“I recognise that staff have expressed concerns about a range of matters affecting the school. It is important that those concerns are listened to and addressed through appropriate processes.

“At the same time, our priority remains the education, wellbeing and safety of pupils.

“The school is currently being supported by experienced interim leadership arrangements and the local authority is working closely with governors to strengthen leadership capacity and support improvement.

“We are also assisting the school in addressing significant financial challenges. The school’s financial position at the end of the 2025/26 financial year showed an accumulative overspend of approximately £1.072 million.

“Work is ongoing to establish a sustainable recovery plan that safeguards educational provision while restoring financial stability.

“While industrial action is a matter for the school and recognised trade unions, the local authority remains committed to supporting the school through this period and we are focused on securing a positive and sustainable future for pupils, staff and the wider school community.

“I would like to thank parents and carers for their patience and understanding as efforts continue to resolve the concerns of school staff.

“My wish now is to see next week’s scheduled strike action being called-off. That being the case I would wish to thank the staff for recognising we need them in school delivering lessons, while their union representatives carry out discussions with the local authority, the governors and senior school leaders.”