Nation.Cymru Staff

New research has revealed that a Welsh hill is one of the best places in the UK to enjoy a sunrise hike as the days grow shorter.

With searches for ‘sunrise hike’ up 295% year-on-year, and ‘dawn hikes’ named as one of 2026’s defining travel trends, research from SportsCover Direct found the spots where walkers have the best chance of catching the morning sun without setting off quite so early.

The insurer looked at 35 mountains and hills across the UK, measuring how late walkers can set off and still reach the top before sunrise, based on route length and sunrise times, and how likely they are to actually see a sunrise, based on November sunshine and rainfall data.

Wales’ best ‘lie-in’ sunrise hike was revealed to be Moel Famau, the highest summit in the Clwydian Range, situated within the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley National Landscape, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the Flintshire–Denbighshire border.

Rising to 554 metres, the hill is popular with hikers for its sweeping views across the Vale of Clwyd, Eryri, the Irish Sea, and, on clear days, parts of north west England including Chester and Liverpool.

It also boasts picturesque heather moorland and the ruined Jubilee Tower, a stone landmark completed in 1811 which stands at its summit. The surrounding Clwydian hills are also known for their Iron Age hillforts.

Walking routes at Moel Famau include the Larches Loop, an easy 1.5-mile woodland trail with a 110-metre climb leading to a viewpoint, and the more challenging Jubilee Tower Circular, a 3.6-mile route which climbs through the forest to the summit before returning along Offa’s Dyke Path.

SportsCover Direct found that hikers hoping to summit Moel Famau need to set their alarms at around 6am to catch the sunrise in November, with a relatively high sunshine score of 7.2 out of 10.

Sugar Loaf in Monmouthshire and Pen y Fan in Bannau Brycheiniog also made the list. According to the insurer, the former offers a beginner-friendly hike of just under an hour, while the latter involves a more challenging climb of around an hour and 24 minutes.

By contrast, Yr Wyddfa was revealed to be the wettest of the 35 locations analysed, with rain on almost 21 of November’s 30 days on average, requiring a 4am start in mid-November and a 1.30am start in June.

Safety

Emma Cunis, a Mountain Training-qualified Hill & Moorland Leader, said: “Making sure your walk is safe as well as enjoyable is essential. I’d recommend you always check weather forecasts the night before, and again before setting off.

“For any sunrise hike, wear or bring plenty of warm layers, waterproofs, a map and compass, a thermos flask and snacks, a personal first aid kit and whistle, a good quality head torch (with a backup battery), and a fully charged mobile phone for emergencies.

“Plan your route before setting out, think about exit routes and strategies in case of emergency, and tell someone where you’re going and the time you plan to return.

“Paying attention to the details will also help you practise navigation skills. For example, where on the horizon does the sun rise at this time of year, and how does this change with the seasons? How high or low is the sun in the sky? And how long are the shadows on the ground? And, of course, enjoy the beautiful views stretching for miles!”

Chris Trotman, Head of Sales & Underwriting at SportsCover Direct, commented: “There’s a perception that hiking season ends when the clocks go back, but our research shows that late autumn can actually be a sweet spot for sunrise walks. You get a later start, quieter trails and, in the right spot, a real chance of a spectacular sunrise, often just a short walk from the car park.

“That said, there’s a big difference between a 15 minute stroll up Leith Hill and a pre-dawn start on Ben Nevis. Setting off in the dark on a bigger mountain takes proper planning, and it’s worth making sure your insurance reflects the activities you’re actually doing, whether that’s in the UK or abroad, as standard travel insurance often won’t include specialist activities like trekking and mountaineering.”