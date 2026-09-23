Welsh holiday resort launches first ever month-long Halloween takeover

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh holiday resort is launching a month-long Halloween event for the first time this autumn, with trick-or-treating, light shows and a series of family activities planned throughout October.

Bluestone National Park Resort has announced its first ‘Mischief Month’, a Halloween takeover running from 2 October to 1 November.

While the 5-Star Pembrokeshire holiday destination transforms for spooky season each year, this will be the first time the celebrations last throughout the month of October.

Seasonal activities are included in every stay, including the Halloween Spook-Ball, Bluestone’s biggest ever fancy-dress party, which will feature fire spinning, dancing and games.

Trick-or-treating will also take place throughout the month, rather than being limited to Halloween itself, while the central hub will feature a nightly Village Light Show.

Bluestone’s Blue Lagoon will host Spooky Splash sessions with seasonal characters and inflatables, while the Serendome will offer a new Halloween walkthrough experience, Spook Alley, with a series of themed worlds.

Rebecca Rigby, Operations Director at Bluestone, said: “Halloween can be lots of fun without being frightening, and that’s what makes Mischief Month so special.

“From immersive experiences and live entertainment to family activities and unexpected surprises around the resort, there’s something for everyone to enjoy – bringing more smiles than scares this autumn.

“Younger guests aren’t left out either, with pre-school-friendly activities including Halloween Messy Play alongside gentler seasonal touches across the resort aimed at giving even the smallest guests a taste of the mischief.

“We’re excited to turn the resort into a month-long seasonal celebration.”

Alongside the included activities, other bookable Halloween experiences running throughout October include:

Halloween Dinner Show (all ages, 1 hour, The Hive’s NRG Lab, paying adult required) – New for 2026, an interactive family dining experience where guests enjoy a Halloween-themed meal before helping characters bring a giant monster to life.

Pumpkin Carving (all ages, 45 minutes, Cloud Theatre) – A guided session where guests can carve their own pumpkin with Bluestone’s scarecrow characters before taking it back to their lodge.

Monster Masterclass (all ages, 45 minutes) – A craft-based session hosted by characters Frankie Fizzlebang and Count Sillyfang, in which children design and build their own monster creation.

Halloween Off-Road 4x4s (ages 6-10, 45 minutes) – New for 2026, children can learn to control a mini off-roader before driving a themed course featuring pumpkins, cobwebs and other Halloween obstacles, with the option of a skeleton passenger, completing challenges along the way to earn an Off-Road Ranger License.

Halloween Messy Play (ages 1-4, 45 minutes, until 17 October) – New sensory play sessions in the resort’s Wonder Workshop, designed around messy, tactile Halloween-themed play for toddlers featuring slime, paint and pumpkins.

Halloween Crossbow Mini (ages 4-7, 25 minutes, Tournament Field) – Young guests learn to load and fire a child-friendly crossbow under instructor guidance, taking practice shots before aiming at Halloween-decorated tin-can towers and pumpkin targets.

Halloween Archery (ages 8+, 45 minutes, Tournament Field) – Guests learn how to hold, load and shoot a bow, building technique across several practice rounds, before a friendly scoring competition aiming at coloured targets.

Halloween Axe Throwing (ages 10+, 45 minutes, Tournament Field) – An after-dark session in which guests learn basic axe-throwing technique, before competing in bonus rounds against illuminated targets, finishing with a pumpkin-target challenge; parental involvement is encouraged for under-14s.

Teddy Blue’s Halloween Party – A character show in which children help Teddy Blue recover his missing Halloween costume and decorations ahead of his celebration.

For those seeking a slower pace between the seasonal fun, Bluestone’s award-winning Well Spa will remain open throughout the event, offering guests access to its thermal suites, saunas and steam rooms.

Mischief Month stays start from £300 for a four-night midweek break arriving 12 October, with three-night half-term breaks from £720 arriving 23 October, based on a two-bedroom lodge sleeping up to four guests.

For more information, visit the Bluestone site here.

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