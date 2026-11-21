Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh hospital has become the first in Britain to open a dual helipad, allowing an air ambulance and a coastguard rescue helicopter to land at the same time.

The £2.3m facility at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor opened on Monday, 16 November, replacing a single landing pad installed in 1997.

Dr Pete Williams, clinical lead for the hospital’s emergency department, said more patients were arriving or being transferred by helicopter. When two crews needed to land, one could face a wait for the other to leave.

He said: “We are seeing an increasing number of patients arriving or being transferred by helicopter, and there are occasions when more than one aircraft needs access to the hospital at the same time. Although these situations are relatively uncommon, they can result in delays when every minute matters.

“Having two fully operational helipads will remove the risk of one aircraft having to wait for another to leave, improving efficiency and providing greater resilience during periods of high demand or major incidents.”

The HELP Appeal, a charity dedicated to funding hospital helipads, contributed £1.5m to the project, with the Welsh Government providing more than £800,000. It is the charity’s first project in Wales and brings the number of helipads it has helped fund to 55.

The landing site was designed to meet current and future Civil Aviation Authority standards and will serve both Wales Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard search and rescue crews.

Deputy Chief Coastguard John Craig said the site would improve access for rescue helicopters serving communities across north Wales.

Mabon ap Gwynfor, Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, said: “The new dual helipad at Ysbyty Gwynedd – the first of its kind in Britain – is now open and will make a real difference to outcomes for seriously ill and injured patients.”