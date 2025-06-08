Welsh hospital’s robotic knee surgery innovation attracts attention across Europe

Surgeons from across Europe have been visiting Wales to observe and learn about a hospital’s use of robotic knee replacements.

The surgeons, from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and the United Kingdom, have been observing the operations carried out by Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Mr Muthu Ganapathi at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

Ysbyty Gwynedd has been pioneering robotic knee replacements since 2022 and is the only NHS hospital in Wales to offer this type of surgery.

Mr Ganapathi along with colleagues, Mr Agustin Soler, Mr Koldo Azura, Mr Amir Azam and Mr Ashok Goel, have now carried out more than 250 robotic knee replacements using the ROSA robotic system.

Shift

Mr Ganapathi said: “There has been a paradigm shift in how a knee replacement is carried out.

“Traditionally the bone cuts were made with a ‘one shape fit all’ approach but there is increasing recognition that a personalised approach may be better. With this type of approach, the bone cuts are personalised to match as closely to the individual patient’s knee shape. The precision of the robot allows us to do the personalised bone cuts.

“With this personalised approach the recovery seems to be faster and less painful compared to traditional knee replacements.”

Sion Quinn, Clinical Lead for Trauma and Orthopaedic Physiotherapy at Ysbyty Gwynedd, added: “Since the establishment of robotic surgery we have seen patients recovering faster with less pain after their knee replacements.

“Within the NHS we are always looking at ways to improve the patient experience and with the introduction of these robotic knees we have seen improvement in patient outcomes.”

Interest

Last year, Zimmer Biomet (ROSA robot) recognised Ysbyty Gwynedd as an official training centre for robotic knee replacements for surgeons across the UK and Europe which has led to interest in this type of procedure from further afield.

Dr Jozef Almási, a Senior Consultant Surgeon from Slovakia was full of praise for the team after his recent visit to Ysbyty Gwynedd. He said: “It was truly an eye-opening experience to learn from their expertise in personalised knee replacements. We greatly appreciate your generosity in sharing your knowledge with us.”

The use of the robot has also created further benefits by establishing an industry-funded advanced Hip and Knee Robotic Fellowship role at Ysbyty Gwynedd. This provides the opportunity for senior surgeons across the UK to work with the robotic team for six months and get trained in robotics before applying for their Consultant posts.

Orthopaedic Surgeon, Mr Ashok Singh, who is the current Robotic Fellow has already completed his Orthopaedic training in London and chose this fellowship to advance his skills.

He said: “I was attracted to this Fellowship as the skillset it offered was unique for this fellowship. It isn’t just the robotic technique I am having the opportunity to learn, it is also other techniques such as the direct anterior approach which is a minimally invasive technique for total hip arthroplasty and Oxford Uni knees.

“I am really enjoying this Fellowship. The personalised knee replacement technique with robotics has been extremely beneficial and I have seen excellent results. So, it’s something I will definitely be using in my practice as I develop in my career.”

Mr Ganapathi added: “We are delighted with the feedback we are receiving from our Fellows since it was established last year – it’s been such a positive experience for them and us as Consultants.

“The ROSA has helped us put Ysbyty Gwynedd and the Health Board on the map for innovation and how we are constantly trying to improve our service and ensure we always have the best outcomes for our patients.”

