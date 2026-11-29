Nation.Cymru staff

Hospitals across Wales have been told to finalise their operating lists at least two weeks before planned surgery under new national standards aimed at cutting last-minute cancellations.

The NHS Wales Theatre Charter applies to all health boards and trusts that provide operating theatre services. It sets a target of keeping cancellations on the day of surgery below 2%. Hospitals should also keep a list of patients who are fit for surgery and can take a slot at short notice.

Under the charter, teams should use the two-week check to confirm that patients have been assessed, consent is in place and any scans and equipment needed are available. They should also confirm admission and discharge arrangements and identify any social care a patient will need after leaving hospital. Any outstanding problems should be flagged immediately.

Hospitals are expected to protect beds for planned surgery and have the first patient ready when the operating session begins. The guidance calls for anaesthesia to start before 9am and for teams to review avoidable cancellations and discuss delays and unused operating time after each session.

Steve Thomas, the Welsh Government’s head of planned care policy, told NHS leaders that late starts and avoidable cancellations can “reduce the number of patients treated and impact patient experience and outcomes”. He asked health boards to assess their performance against the new standards and draw up plans to address any gaps.

An estimated 563,500 people were on NHS treatment waiting lists in Wales at the end of September. The charter follows a separate Welsh Government announcement this month that up to 10 surgical hubs are planned over the next four years, with dedicated theatres, beds and staff for routine operations such as hip and knee replacements.