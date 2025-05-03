Welsh hotel owners cycling 423km to send young dancers to Patagonia

Two Welsh hotel owners have taken on a cycling marathon challenge to raise money to pay for dancers from a small primary school to visit Patagonia.

Tony and Donna Cooper-Barney, owners of five star Palé Hall at Llandderfel, near Bala, set off on Saturday on a 423-kilometre ride from Cannes in France to Pisa in Italy, which they expect to complete this weekend.

Their mission is to raise £10,000 for Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch, near Corwen in memory of their late son, James.

Seven dancers, aged from nine to 11, from the school, together with 30 from Conwy, have been invited to travel to Patagonia in October for a two-week visit.

Traditions

The pupils will represent Wales and showcase the country’s rich folk dancing and singing traditions, performing and teaching their skills to schools in Trelew, Patagonia, where there is a Welsh speaking community.

“This is cause very close to our hearts,” said Tony. “It’s a cultural exchange, a chance for these young people to share their Welsh heritage, learn from others and build lifelong friendships rooted in mutual respect and tradition.

“For many of them, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience they cannot afford without fundraising support.”

Tony and Donna are doing the cycle marathon for the James Barney Foundation, a charity they created in loving memory of James, who tragically lost his life in a car accident at the age of 16.

The foundation is dedicated to helping children and young people pursue life-changing opportunities, something James believed in deeply.

“Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to giving the children of Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch the opportunity to carry their culture proudly across the world and to do so in James’ name, continuing the legacy of his joy, generosity and promise that he left behind,” added Donna.

“Every kilometre pedalled is filled with purpose, love and remembrance. Together we can make a difference.”

Visit

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising effort can donate online here.

The Patagonia trip is being organised by Hannah Blackford, a teacher at Ysgol Betws Gwerful Goch who also teaches traditional Welsh folk dance at the school and in Conwy.

She explained that a headteacher from Trelew had visited the school and invited the dancers to visit Patagonia.

Because the school has only 20 pupils and the cost of flights is so expensive, she thought it highly unlikely that the money could be raised.

“I honestly couldn’t believe it when I received a call on Monday to say that Tony and Donna were cycling to raise the £10,000,” said Hannah. “I wish I had recorded the children’s reaction when they saw the Gofundme.com page – they were flabbergasted!

“They keep asking every five minutes to check how much has been raised. It’s all very exciting and there’s a real buzz around the school because this is an incredible opportunity for the children.

“We will be hosted by the Trelew community and the children will go whale watching. It wouldn’t be happening without the Palé Hall connection with the James Barney Foundation.”

It’s not the first time Tony and Donna have taken on fundraising challenges for the foundation, having previously climbed Kilimanjaro, walked the Great Wall of China and cycled through France.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

