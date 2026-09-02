Welsh hotel tells controversial councillor to remove photo using its branding

Emily Price

A Welsh hotel has called on a controversial far-right councillor to remove a photo he posted online of himself speaking at a lectern branded with the business’s logo.

The Heronston Hotel and Spa in Bridgend pleaded with Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr Councillor Owain Clatworthy to remove the Facebook post which showed the Restore Britain politician holding a microphone while giving a speech at the hotel.

Cllr Clatworthy, who has faced a significant backlash and formal complaints in recent months over his views on immigration, gay people and abortion, captioned the image: “Speak The Truth. Stand Firm. Don’t Apologise.”

Social media users later began tagging the hotel in the post with some calling for a “boycott” of the business.

The hotel responded by asking Cllr Clatworthy to delete the image or cover up its branding on the lectern.

However, the Restore Britain councillor ignore this request.

In a comment left on the post, the Heronston Hotel and Spa wrote: “Please remove this post. If you wish to use this photograph, please ensure that our logo is covered, as its inclusion could give the impression that we endorse or support the political view expressed in this post.”

Cllr Clatworthy did not respond to this comment.

The hotel and spa later published a statement to its own Facebook page saying: “We are not political – we’re here to welcome everyone.

“At Heronston Hotel & Spa, we accommodate bookings from everyone, including supporters and representatives of all political parties, without judgement or discrimination.

“Providing hospitality to someone does not mean that their political views, opinions or beliefs align with those of our team or the hotel.

“Our role is simply to provide a welcoming, professional and enjoyable experience for all of our guests.

“We believe everyone deserves to be treated with respect, courtesy and professionalism, regardless of their political views.

“Our doors are open to everyone.”

It’s understood that the image of Cllr Clatworthy speaking at the hotel was snapped in the spring when around 100 Restore Britain members and supporters gathered in Bridgend to discuss the right-wing party’s policies.

At the time, the exact venue and hotel name were intentionally withheld from public post captions and details were strictly communicated privately via email.

On April 23, Cllr Clatworthy shared an image of the event which showed around 50 people in a function room holding up signs which said: “We are voting Restore Britain.”

Captioning the post, he wrote: “A recent Restore Britain members meeting in Bridgend, over 100 people turned out!

“Ordinary people standing up for secure borders, lower taxes, and taking our country back. We’re not going away.”

At the time, Cllr Clatworthy did not reveal the name of the venue and the image didn’t include any of the Heronston Hotel and Spa’s branding.

The Restore Britain councillor has faced significant online backlash and public condemnation for his social media posts and political commentary over the spring and summer months.

On Tuesday (September 1), he posted an image on Facebook showing three people from ethnic minority backgrounds in a park outside his constituency.

Captioning the image, he claimed the three people were “adults” using a children’s play area “with no reason to be there”.

He said: “This is what ‘multiculturalism’ looks like on the ground. Not a slogan. A village park treated as a hangout.”

Pen-y-Fai and Court Colman Councillor Heidi Bennett described Cllr Clatworthy’s remarks as “dog whistling” adding that there had been no complaints about three “young people” sitting in an empty park.

She said: “I am advised these particular young people have been working in the area on door-to-door sales.

“It is concerning however to discover someone is covertly photographing young people in parks and then reporting to a councillor in another ward, whose political views and public record have raised concerns, particularly when it comes to race or ‘multiculturalism’.

“If race was a factor in why these young people were photographed and singled out, that would be deeply troubling and we should all challenge it. If these were your teens, how would you feel?

“Young people should be able to use a public park without being treated with suspicion simply because of their age or ethnicity. There was no antisocial behaviour, and this report in my view, is ‘dog whistling’.”

It comes after Cllr Clatworthy sparked accusations of racism after posting on Facebook that “Islam is not compatible with Western civilisation” and describing Islamic prayers at official council ceremonies as “open displays of Islamic dominance.”

The Restore Britain councillor also faced intense mockery and allegations of homophobia in July after complaining about a rainbow painted picnic table at a shopping outlet, claiming it represented a “mandatory ideology” that was “impossible to escape.”

He has been the subject of formal complaints to the Ombudsman accusing him of stirring up racial hatred by selectively highlighting crimes committed by people of colour, and for using official Bridgend Council branding on a letter containing controversial remarks about the LGBTQ+ community.

The Heronston Hotel and Spa was invited to comment but did not respond.

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