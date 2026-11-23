Nation.Cymru staff

The average house price in Wales rose from just over £50,000 to more than £213,000 in 26 years, with Rhondda Cynon Taf recording the biggest increase among the Welsh council areas included in a new analysis.

Prices in Wales rose by 321.3% between June 2000 and June 2026. After adjusting for inflation, the average price more than doubled, rising by 115.5%. Only north-west England recorded a bigger increase among the UK nations and English regions in the comparison.

Swedish consumer finance website Låneguiden.se carried out the analysis using the June 2026 release of the UK House Price Index and Office for National Statistics inflation figures. Across the UK, the average house price rose from £82,197 to £272,188 over the same period, an increase of 69.4% after inflation.

In Rhondda Cynon Taf, the average house price rose from £33,964 to £167,559, an increase of 393.3%. That put it fifth among the English and Welsh council areas included in the analysis, behind Manchester, Salford, Oldham and Bolsover. After inflation, prices in the borough rose by 152.4%.

The local rankings included only areas that recorded at least 1,000 residential transactions in both years.

Jakob Thorselius, editor of Låneguiden.se, said: “Interestingly, among local authority areas in England and Wales, our findings revealed that it is North West areas that have seen the greatest increases, while the South East has seen the lowest.”

Rhondda Cynon Taf’s average house price in June was still more than £45,000 below the Welsh average. The latest official figures, for September, put the average price in the borough at about £167,000, up 6% on a year earlier. It shared the highest annual increase in Wales with Caerphilly. Across Wales, the average was about £215,000, up 1.8% over the year.

First-time buyers in Rhondda Cynon Taf paid an average of £154,000 in September, up 6.2% from £145,000 a year earlier, according to provisional ONS figures. Across all buyers in the borough, terraced homes averaged £146,000, and flats and maisonettes averaged £86,000.

Separate ONS figures put the median price of a home sold in Wales in 2025 at six times the median annual earnings of a full-time employee. The equivalent figure in England was 7.6 times earnings.