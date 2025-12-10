Welsh house revealed as ‘Britain’s most desirable home’

One of the UK’s largest property websites has revealed its most viewed listing of 2025 – an ‘affordable’ detached home in Wales that is still waiting for a buyer.

According to The Guardian, Zoopla’s most-viewed listing in 2025, which is located in Pencader and on the market for an asking price of £220,000 was “notable for being relatively affordable and surrounded by countryside”

In a feature published on Monday 8 December, The Guardian shared: “Deceptively spacious? But that’s estate agent code for “tiny”. That’s because the home in question is not as big as you’d have thought. It’s a fairly ordinary-sized detached house in the Welsh countryside. Pencader, Carmarthenshire, to be precise.

“What’s the sell? Well, it has two bedrooms, although you could partition off the landing to create a third if you wanted. It costs £230,000 – £40,000 less than the average British home.

“It sounds like a good buy, but is it really Britain’s most desirable home? In a manner of speaking: more people viewed the listing than any other this year.”

The Zoopla listing, from west Wales estate agent giants John Francis, writes: “Offered for sale with No Onward Chain.

“Recently upgraded to include a new (2025) air source heat pump, windows and solar panels and enjoying a quiet spot on a lane just outside the village of Pencader. With integral garage, driveway parking and additional hardstanding for caravan/motorhome, along with an enclosed patio seating area and good sized gardens, ideal for growing vegetables or keeping chickens.

“Internally the accommodation includes an entrance porch, internal hallway which has access to the garage, downstairs shower room, farmhouse style fitted kitchen and large open plan living/dining room to the ground floor. Upstairs one of the bedrooms has been opened to the landing to provide more space, this could easily be partitioned off if required.

“Situated on the edge of the rural village of Pencader which offers good day to day facilities including shop, junior school and chip shop/cafe, all within walking distance. 9 miles from the county and market town of Carmarthen which offers excellent shopping facilities with national retailers, junior and secondary schools, bus and rail station and M4 dual carriageway connection.

“To the north of the village is the Ceredigion coastline being 12 miles approx.”

In the first few months of 2026, Zoopla is predicting a boost to the housing market following a period of uncertainty amidst Budget property tax speculation.

Estate Agent Today writes: “Forget your top Spotify playlist songs, Zoopla has revealed the most popular properties and keywords on the portal for 2025.

Data from the portal shows the average time to sell in 2025 was 38 days, up from 35 days in 2024.

“Sunderland was the fastest-moving market in England and Wales with a time to sell of 23 days, along with Bedford (23 days), Knowsley (23 days) and Carlisle (23 days).

“Three-bed terraced properties were the most popular property type.

“May was the most popular month to list a property for sale, while January was the month with the most visitors to Zoopla.co.uk.

“‘Garage’ and ‘Annexe’ were the most popular search terms in 2025, replacing ‘Freehold’ as last year’s frontrunner.”

View the property’s Zoopla listing here.