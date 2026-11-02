Welsh housing professionals call for greater focus on staff training

More than two-thirds of housing professionals surveyed in Wales support requiring social landlords to demonstrate how they provide staff training and development opportunities, according to a new report.

The figures are revealed in a new report from Charted Institute of Housing Cymru, Continuous Professional Development: A Foundation for Professionalism, Leadership and Organisational Excellence, based on a survey of Wales’ housing workforce.

The survey found strong support for continuous professional development (CPD), with 69% of respondents backing a requirement for social housing landlords to show how they are providing these opportunities to their workforce.

Conducted during June and July 2026, the survey gathered views from respondents ranging from chief executives and heads of housing services to team leaders and those working in customer-facing roles.

The report’s findings also show that housing professionals see CPD as key to driving professionalism and leadership within organisations, and to delivering good organisational performance.

Respondents also expressed a desire for additional leadership training and workplace learning.

The report highlights that investment in workforce development will be critical to building the sector’s future capacity and supporting the resilience of the housing workforce.

CIH Cymru National Director Matt Dicks said: “The message from respondents is clear: those who work in housing see the value of investing in professional development.

“However, CPD is not just about meeting standards or a regulatory commitment. It’s about building stronger organisations and developing our future leaders. It will also help ensure that tenants and residents receive the highest quality services.

“As the challenges facing the sector continue to grow, investment in our housing professionals will remain one of the most important commitments we can make.

“Organisations have an important role to play in creating the opportunities and culture that enable our housing professionals to access good quality CPD.

“This report should give the sector the confidence and impetus to continue to build a professional, resilient and competent workforce that is ready to meet the growing challenges it faces.”

Commenting on the report, Dr Dan Bowers, Head of Psychology and USW Housing and Health Research Network Lead, added: “These findings are consistent with our own research and experience. Housing professionals are increasingly required to navigate complex and often ambiguous situations, balance competing demands and make decisions that can have far-reaching impacts.

“Effective CPD is therefore essential, but it must extend beyond compliance and technical knowledge alone.

“Future investment should focus on development that reflects the realities of these roles by supporting practitioners to apply their professional judgement in complex environments.

“This will support safe, defensible and person-centred decision-making, particularly where the impact on residents, colleagues and organisations can be substantial.”

The full report is available in English here and in Welsh here.