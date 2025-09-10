Welsh Ice cream company scoops top award

A Carmarthenshire ice cream company has won one of the highest honours in the food industry at the 2025 Great Taste Awards.

Mario’s Luxury Dairy Ice Cream, based in Cross Hands, was awarded the Golden Fork from Wales for its Blackcurrant and Cassis Sorbet. The award was announced at the Great Taste Golden Forks ceremony, following months of judging involving more than 500 chefs, buyers and food writers.

The sorbet, described by judges as having a strong fruit profile and smooth texture, was selected from more than 14,000 products entered into the awards.

It had already received the maximum three-star rating before being named the best food or drink product from Wales.

Further recognition

The company also secured further recognition this year with its Clotted Cream Ice Cream winning three stars, and two-star ratings for its Clotted Cream Raspberry Ripple and Olive Oil, Honey and Rock Salt flavours.

Founded more than 40 years ago by Italian-born ice cream maker Mario Dallavalle, the Mario’s uses milk from a Carmarthenshire dairy and Welsh cream across a range of more than 40 products.

Its ice cream and sorbets are supplied to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and independent retailers across Wales and the UK.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, who is also Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, congratulated the company, calling it “a shining example of the excellence and creativity that define Welsh food and drink.”

Welsh products

The Guild of Fine Food, which runs the awards, said Mario’s was one of a record 146 Welsh products to receive Great Taste recognition in 2025. This included eight that were awarded three stars, 40 with two stars and 98 with one star. Products ranged from artisan cheeses and craft ciders to meats and baked goods.

The Great Taste Awards, established in 1994, are considered one of the most rigorous tests of food and drink in the UK, with entries judged through blind tastings. Only around 2% of products achieve the top three-star ranking each year.

The full list of winners is available here.