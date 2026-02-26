Welsh icons Max Boyce and Jess Fishlock honoured at St David Awards

Two of Wales’ best-loved cultural and sporting figures have been honoured at this year’s St David Awards.

Max Boyce MBE and Jess Fishlock MBE were among those celebrated at the annual ceremony, now in its 13th year, which recognises outstanding contributions by individuals and organisations across Wales.

Max Boyce received the Culture Award in recognition of his decades-long impact on Welsh life. The Glynneath-born performer became a household name through his chart-topping albums and distinctive blend of humour and song, with “Hymns and Arias” widely regarded as one of Wales’ most iconic anthems. Over the years, he has brought Welsh culture and identity to audiences around the world.

Jess Fishlock was presented with the Sport Award. Wales’ most capped footballer and the first to reach 100 international appearances, Fishlock played a central role in guiding the Wales Women’s National Team to their first-ever UEFA European Championship finals last year. Her achievement has been widely credited with inspiring a new generation of young footballers across the country.

The awards were hosted by the First Minister, Eluned Morgan, who paid tribute to all of this year’s recipients.

She said: “I am thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of Max Boyce. For generations, he has been the voice of Welsh pride, capturing the heart of the nation with his music, humour and warmth. He is a national treasure, and we are extremely proud of him.

Jess Fishlock is a Welsh sporting icon, inspiring a generation of young footballers. Henry and Diane are shining examples of what it means to invest in a nation.

It has been a privilege to honour all of this year’s winners who make me even more proud to be Welsh. They are an inspiration to us all.”

Admiral Insurance

Eluned Morgan’s Special Award was presented to Henry Engelhardt CBE and Diane Briere de l’Isle Engelhardt OBE for their role in creating thousands of jobs through Admiral Insurance and for their philanthropic work via the Moondance Foundation, particularly in cancer research.

Other winners included Brian Jones of Penmaenmawr, who received the Volunteering Award for more than 40 years of service with British International Search and Rescue Dogs.

Among the additional honourees were Cian Evans (Young Person Award), de Novo Solutions (Business Award), the Parent Learning Group at Cathays High School (Community Champion Award), Deorfa Cynrig Hatchery (Environment Champion Award), Professor Joanne Davies (Innovation, Science and Technology Award) and Dr Tipswalo Day (Public Service Award).

Since its launch, the St David Awards have recognised more than 300 individuals and organisations from across Wales