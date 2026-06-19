Welsh in the housing sector Conference offers support to sector as they come under Welsh Language Standards

Nation Cymru staff

Housing associations were given the opportunity to better understand what they are required to do as the housing sector comes under Welsh Language Standards during a conference in Llandrindod Wells which took place earlier this week (Tuesday, 16 June).

This sector is the latest to come under the Standards following approval by the Welsh Parliament.

The conference features contributions from organisations that are already implementing the Standards as well as presentations from members of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office who outlined the help and support available along the journey.

The aim, according to Osian Llywelyn, Deputy Welsh Language Commissioner and Director of Regulation, was to ensure that everyone is clear of the statutory duties.

He said: “We welcome this latest step in bringing the housing sector, which provides key services across Wales, under the provisions of the Welsh Language Measure (Wales) 2011.

“We are aware that there is a significant variation in the Welsh language services currently provided by housing associations. Our aim with today’s conference is to ensure that there is a clear understanding of the requirements of the Standards, and that the sector prepares effectively for compliance. We can then develop specific avenues of support tailored to the needs of the sector.

“The aim of the Standards is to ensure that the Welsh language is not treated less favourably than English in Wales, with the intention of leading to better services and a real increase in the opportunities for people to use Welsh.

“It’s pleasing to note that there is a desire across the sector to improve Welsh language provision, and we look forward to working with the sector as the Standards are implemented.”

Community Housing Cymru is the membership body for housing associations.

The organisation’s deputy chief executive, Clarissa Corbisiero commented: “Housing associations are committed to communicating with people in their language of choice and are keen to work collaboratively with the Welsh Language Commissioner in the effective implementation of Welsh Language Standards.

“Today’s event is a helpful and important opportunity to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.”