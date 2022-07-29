Independence groups submit joint letter to Constitutional Commission calling for Senedd right to hold referendum

Groups campaigning for independence, including YesCymru, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, have joined forces to call for the right of the Senedd to hold a referendum on Welsh independence.

In an open letter to the Constitutional Commission established by the Welsh Government, groups and parties including YesCymru, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, Plaid Cymru, the Wales Green Party, Undod and Labour for an Independent Wales have called for an unfettered right for the Senedd to trigger a public vote on the question.

The letter states: “We are jointly writing to underline one particular point of principle that we have in common: the fundamental right of the people of Wales to decide their own constitutional status.

“In terms of the work of your Commission, we therefore call for the right for Wales, through its elected Senedd, to decide whether or not it should be an independent country, without interference from Westminster.”

The groups warn that a clear process is needed because of the uncertainty seen in countries like Catalonia and Scotland. The letter continues:

“There should be a clear process and mechanism that will allow Wales to hold a referendum on independence. The timing and associated details of that vote should be matters for the people of Wales and their Senedd to decide, not Westminster.”

The letter was co-ordinated by the think tank Melin Drafod and Talat Chaudhri its Chair said:

“The Welsh Government’s Commission needs to show that it is seriously considering independence. The members need to set out a practical plan to enable the people of Wales to make their own choice. At the moment, even to ask the question, it’s at the whim of the government in London. That needs to change at the very least.”

The Welsh Government Constitutional Commission’s public consultation closes on 31st July.

The full letter

Open Letter to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales

Dear Commissioners,

Wales is on a journey to independence; and we want to forge a path to a progressive independent future.

As individual organisations and parties, we have a range of views on the specifics of your Commission’s work.

We are jointly writing to underline one particular point of principle that we have in common: the fundamental right of the people of Wales to decide their own constitutional status.

In terms of the work of your Commission, we therefore call for the right for Wales, through its elected Senedd, to decide whether or not it should be an independent country, without interference from Westminster.

There should be a clear process and mechanism that will allow Wales to hold a referendum on independence. The timing and associated details of that vote should be matters for the people of Wales and their Senedd to decide, not Westminster.

We have seen serious consequences arising from a lack of clarity and lack of rights of sub-states like Catalonia facing similar circumstances. We see a similar danger developing here if the UK Supreme Court does not later this year protect Scotland’s fundamental right to hold a referendum consistent with the majority view of representatives in its legislature.

We therefore call for your Commision to make clear that a majority in the Senedd should have the power, unfettered by Westminster, to hold a referendum on independence for Wales.

Yours faithfully,

Talat Chaudhri, Chair, Melin Drafod

Anthony Slaughter, Leader, Wales Green Party

Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, Co-chair, Labour for an Independent Wales

Harriet Protheroe-Soltani, All Under One Banner Cymru

Sam Coates, Undod

Mabli Siriol, Chair, Cymdeithas yr Iaith

Elfed Williams, Chair, YesCymru

Luke Fletcher MS, Plaid Cymru

