Independence groups submit joint letter to Constitutional Commission calling for Senedd right to hold referendum
Groups campaigning for independence, including YesCymru, the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, have joined forces to call for the right of the Senedd to hold a referendum on Welsh independence.
In an open letter to the Constitutional Commission established by the Welsh Government, groups and parties including YesCymru, Cymdeithas yr Iaith, Plaid Cymru, the Wales Green Party, Undod and Labour for an Independent Wales have called for an unfettered right for the Senedd to trigger a public vote on the question.
The letter states: “We are jointly writing to underline one particular point of principle that we have in common: the fundamental right of the people of Wales to decide their own constitutional status.
“In terms of the work of your Commission, we therefore call for the right for Wales, through its elected Senedd, to decide whether or not it should be an independent country, without interference from Westminster.”
The groups warn that a clear process is needed because of the uncertainty seen in countries like Catalonia and Scotland. The letter continues:
“There should be a clear process and mechanism that will allow Wales to hold a referendum on independence. The timing and associated details of that vote should be matters for the people of Wales and their Senedd to decide, not Westminster.”
The letter was co-ordinated by the think tank Melin Drafod and Talat Chaudhri its Chair said:
“The Welsh Government’s Commission needs to show that it is seriously considering independence. The members need to set out a practical plan to enable the people of Wales to make their own choice. At the moment, even to ask the question, it’s at the whim of the government in London. That needs to change at the very least.”
The Welsh Government Constitutional Commission’s public consultation closes on 31st July.
The full letter
Open Letter to the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales
Dear Commissioners,
Wales is on a journey to independence; and we want to forge a path to a progressive independent future.
As individual organisations and parties, we have a range of views on the specifics of your Commission’s work.
We are jointly writing to underline one particular point of principle that we have in common: the fundamental right of the people of Wales to decide their own constitutional status.
In terms of the work of your Commission, we therefore call for the right for Wales, through its elected Senedd, to decide whether or not it should be an independent country, without interference from Westminster.
There should be a clear process and mechanism that will allow Wales to hold a referendum on independence. The timing and associated details of that vote should be matters for the people of Wales and their Senedd to decide, not Westminster.
We have seen serious consequences arising from a lack of clarity and lack of rights of sub-states like Catalonia facing similar circumstances. We see a similar danger developing here if the UK Supreme Court does not later this year protect Scotland’s fundamental right to hold a referendum consistent with the majority view of representatives in its legislature.
We therefore call for your Commision to make clear that a majority in the Senedd should have the power, unfettered by Westminster, to hold a referendum on independence for Wales.
Yours faithfully,
Talat Chaudhri, Chair, Melin Drafod
Anthony Slaughter, Leader, Wales Green Party
Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, Co-chair, Labour for an Independent Wales
Harriet Protheroe-Soltani, All Under One Banner Cymru
Sam Coates, Undod
Mabli Siriol, Chair, Cymdeithas yr Iaith
Elfed Williams, Chair, YesCymru
Luke Fletcher MS, Plaid Cymru
You can add my name to the list of the Faithful…
With the strong likelihood that Liz Truss will become the new Prime Minister of the UK we are probably going to witness the final nail in the coffin of this group of countries as a viable democratic entity! So the sooner the Senedd wake up and smell the coffee (or Dilyn’s little ‘fig’) the better. We must agree on Independence as being our only salvation and work toward it with all our collective might, those who disagree must be discarded as no longer needed on this journey. The new generation of voters coming up must be the extra troops needed… Read more »
