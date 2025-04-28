Welsh independence would make Brexit look like ‘walk in the park’ – Lib Dem

Emily Price

The Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat has claimed that independence would be so devastating for Wales that it would “make Brexit look like a walk in the park”.

Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds made the comments on Monday (April 28) following the announcement of Plaid Cymru’s new economic plan for Wales.

The party – led by Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth – has promised to “breathe new life” into the Welsh economy if they win the next Senedd election in May 2026.

Support

Announcing the new plan, economy spokesperson Luke Fletcher said a Plaid Cymru government would see “wealth built, retained and recycled in our communities instead of it leaking, and in some cases flooding, out of Wales”.

The plan commits to better support for Welsh businesses as well as energy independence – including control over Wales’ natural resources.

Plaid Cymru has also promised a new skills strategy, a new deal for Welsh universities and more support for community-owned businesses.

But Ms Dodds has claimed that Plaid Cymru’s pro-independence stance would be “devastating” for the Welsh economy.

‘Damage’

She said: “Plaid Cymru are glossing over the damage their plans for independence would cause to the Welsh economy and businesses.

“The bureaucracy, red tape and challenges faced by Welsh businesses as a result of independence would be so devastating that it would make Brexit look like a walk in the park in comparison.

“Voters who want to back Wales’ businesses and drive economic growth and investment should back the Welsh Liberal Democrats instead.”

It came after South Wales Police estimated that over six thousand people, including Plaid politicians, took part in a march for independence at the weekend – although this number has been disputed.

Plaid Cymru hit back at Ms Dodds saying it “beggars belief” that a party which claims to support the devolution of the Crown Estate, doesn’t see independence as an avenue to achieve it.

‘Ruin’

In February, the Welsh Liberal Democrats joined Plaid Cymru calls in the UK Parliament to push for the transfer of the management of the Crown Estate’s assets in Wales to Welsh ministers in the Senedd.

Revenue from the assets currently goes to the Treasury and the money is then spent across the UK.

Despite the team up between Plaid and the Lib Dems, Labour was able to reject an amendment to the Crown Estate Bill that would have seen Crown Estate powers handed to the Welsh Government.

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “The Liberal Democrats spent years in coalition with the Conservatives, where they promoted a policy of austerity that brought uncontrolled ruin to our economy.

“As a party that claim to support a closer relationship with the EU, that claim to support the devolution of the Crown Estate, and that recognise the potential these policies have to promote growth in Wales’ economy, it beggars’ belief that the Liberal Democrats don’t see that independence has the potential to achieve this.

“Plaid Cymru are full of confidence in the fact that it is only through independence that we can unlock Wales’ economic potential.

“But, our strategy today shows how we can use the powers Wales already has to undo the damage of 25 years of Labour failure and over 14 years of continuous austerity from Westminster Governments.”

A recent poll on voting intentions for next year’s Senedd election conducted by Beaufort Research for Nation.Cymru revealed that Plaid Cymru is only three points behind Labour at 24%.

The Conservatives are on 16%, Greens are on 5% and the Liberal Democrats are on 4%.

