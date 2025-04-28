Welsh independence would make Brexit look like ‘walk in the park’ – Lib Dem
Emily Price
The Senedd’s only Liberal Democrat has claimed that independence would be so devastating for Wales that it would “make Brexit look like a walk in the park”.
Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds made the comments on Monday (April 28) following the announcement of Plaid Cymru’s new economic plan for Wales.
The party – led by Ynys Môn MS Rhun ap Iorwerth – has promised to “breathe new life” into the Welsh economy if they win the next Senedd election in May 2026.
Support
Announcing the new plan, economy spokesperson Luke Fletcher said a Plaid Cymru government would see “wealth built, retained and recycled in our communities instead of it leaking, and in some cases flooding, out of Wales”.
The plan commits to better support for Welsh businesses as well as energy independence – including control over Wales’ natural resources.
Plaid Cymru has also promised a new skills strategy, a new deal for Welsh universities and more support for community-owned businesses.
But Ms Dodds has claimed that Plaid Cymru’s pro-independence stance would be “devastating” for the Welsh economy.
‘Damage’
She said: “Plaid Cymru are glossing over the damage their plans for independence would cause to the Welsh economy and businesses.
“The bureaucracy, red tape and challenges faced by Welsh businesses as a result of independence would be so devastating that it would make Brexit look like a walk in the park in comparison.
“Voters who want to back Wales’ businesses and drive economic growth and investment should back the Welsh Liberal Democrats instead.”
It came after South Wales Police estimated that over six thousand people, including Plaid politicians, took part in a march for independence at the weekend – although this number has been disputed.
Plaid Cymru hit back at Ms Dodds saying it “beggars belief” that a party which claims to support the devolution of the Crown Estate, doesn’t see independence as an avenue to achieve it.
‘Ruin’
In February, the Welsh Liberal Democrats joined Plaid Cymru calls in the UK Parliament to push for the transfer of the management of the Crown Estate’s assets in Wales to Welsh ministers in the Senedd.
Revenue from the assets currently goes to the Treasury and the money is then spent across the UK.
Despite the team up between Plaid and the Lib Dems, Labour was able to reject an amendment to the Crown Estate Bill that would have seen Crown Estate powers handed to the Welsh Government.
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: “The Liberal Democrats spent years in coalition with the Conservatives, where they promoted a policy of austerity that brought uncontrolled ruin to our economy.
“As a party that claim to support a closer relationship with the EU, that claim to support the devolution of the Crown Estate, and that recognise the potential these policies have to promote growth in Wales’ economy, it beggars’ belief that the Liberal Democrats don’t see that independence has the potential to achieve this.
“Plaid Cymru are full of confidence in the fact that it is only through independence that we can unlock Wales’ economic potential.
“But, our strategy today shows how we can use the powers Wales already has to undo the damage of 25 years of Labour failure and over 14 years of continuous austerity from Westminster Governments.”
A recent poll on voting intentions for next year’s Senedd election conducted by Beaufort Research for Nation.Cymru revealed that Plaid Cymru is only three points behind Labour at 24%.
The Conservatives are on 16%, Greens are on 5% and the Liberal Democrats are on 4%.
Hyd yn oed petai Cymru yn llawer tlotach, (a fyddai hi ddim!) mi bleidleisiwn dros annibynniaeth yr un fath. Nid ar fara yn unig y byw dyn. Gwell byw yn dlawd ar dir rhydd Cymru na bod yn daeogion caeth ar fara pwdr Prydeinllyd.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats have become a shadow cabinet of shadows—mirroring London’s interests, not Wales’. Westminster-centric thinking is not new in Welsh politics, but its grip on a liberal party of Wales is particularly galling. Once, Welsh liberalism meant independence of thought and fierce localism. Now, policies come pre-approved from London, and party messaging is polished to please an England focused HQ, not the high streets of Ceredigion or the valleys of Torfaen. Is it any wonder that younger activists turn to Plaid Cymru, to the Greens, to Reform UK or away from politics entirely? The Welsh Liberal Party once… Read more »
Dodds at real risk of losing her seat too, clearly the calculation is to woo former conservative voters rather than court those leaning Green or Plaid.
A big mistake in my view, will soon be Dodds the Dodo at this rate, politically speaking.
And why Wales only has one Liberal Democrat MS in the Senedd, soon to be none next May 2026. I still remember when her pathetic party aided the Conservatives in 2010 and lied through their teeth about abolishing tuition fees. Could you ever trust or believe a word these charlatans say? Beware! How dare she compare Welsh independence with Brexit. Brexit was based on lies & hate. She sounds more like a Conservative than a Liberal. But hey these yellow bellies are cut from the same cloth seeing the Tories & Liberals were once one and the same right-wing Whig… Read more »
With a statement like this, Jane Dodds needs to leave the Senedd delivering a Lib Dem free Wales if we could just change that yellow blot in Powys.
The Party of Lloyd George has long a go died and gone to the Dodds.
It is clear that the Lib Dems (just like the other unionist parties) have no confidence in the abilities and potential of the people of Wales to succeed in an independent Wales. Why would anyone want to vote for a party that has no confidence in you? I certainly won’t be doing so!!
She’s right.
Plaid / YesCymru etc don’t have a plan, what they have is an aspiration. Just like UKIP had in 2016. Aspiration, but no plan
Even without a plan, I’ll still vote yes. But since we’re several years away from independence still, there’s no plan…yet.
Somebody should point her in the direction of Wrecsam…
Watch and learn, Ryan and Robbie have more confidence in Cymru than every MS except Plaid put together …
Get out of the way if you can’t lend a hand…
The lack of ambition from the Dems is just astonishing. They should be selling an alternative vision of milk and honey achieved within union if that’s their view. But all I’m hearing is a pitiful whine about managed decline.
Yes, Ms Dodds is a joke; but Plaid has to do better than the vague comments attributed to Messrs. Ap Iorwerth and Fletcher here. Vacuous rhetoric isn’t enough.
Trailing behind the Green Party, wondering where their credibility went. I can trace it right back to a certain coalition. Now they have permanently become the Illiberal Autocrats.
I’m sure this is going to go down like a sack of stones, but I fully agree with her and to me, it’s almost non-debatable. Leaving the EU meant changing external relationships, and despite what Farage says, ultimately only altering trade, single market access, agri/fisheries, some social aspects (human rights, consumer protection, justice), some minor foreign policy/development and environmental laws. Independence from the UK is about breaking up a country itself; much more foundational and complicated. Just to give an idea about how complex this would be; we currently have a shared legal system, currency, military, pensions and tax system,… Read more »