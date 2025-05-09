Welsh indyref ‘absolutely could happen in our lifetime’, Plaid Cymru leader says
A referendum on Welsh independence could “absolutely” be held within “our lifetime”, Plaid Cymru’s leader has said.
Rhun ap Iorwerth did not shy away from suggesting his party may be the leading political force in Wales following a poll which predicts Plaid will have the largest vote share in the 2026 Senedd elections.
Plaid is projected to be the largest party in the Senedd following the outcome of the election, with around 30% of votes and 35 seats in the Siambr, according to a YouGov poll published on Tuesday.
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK would be the second largest party, with 25% of votes, according to the poll.
The Plaid leader ruled out holding a referendum on Wales leaving the UK in the first term of a Plaid-led Welsh government, when speaking to the BBC’s Walescast this week.
He has previously declined to put a timeline on a referendum, after Plaid’s last leader Adam Price promised such a vote within five years.
But Mr ap Iorwerth told the PA news agency a referendum could form part of a Plaid government’s platform for the future, once it has built trust with the Welsh electorate.
“Within our lifetime”
“The key thing is it’s up to the people of Wales. And I’ve many times said that I would have independence tomorrow, but it’s not what I think that matters,” Mr ap Iorwerth told PA.
“It’s what the people of Wales believe, and I absolutely think we can have that referendum and set us off on a different direction as a country within our lifetime,” he added.
Should Plaid pursue such a referendum in future, it would be likely to need support from other parties in Cardiff Bay and at Westminster, which is unlikely to be forthcoming.
Plaid would focus on “deep problems within the NHS in Wales”, as well as education, economic stagnation and poverty, should it be the party that leads the next Welsh government, Mr ap Iorwerth said.
Proportional representation
The next Senedd election will see Welsh voters use a new proportional system to choose their representatives.
Some 49 seats will be required for an outright majority, with the Senedd being expanded to 96 members.
The previous system had an “in-built bias towards Labour”, the Plaid leader said.
Mr ap Iorwerth added: “That changes with the new electoral system that we have in Wales, and it’s a genuine case that wherever people are in Wales, the votes that they cast will contribute towards who can be leading that government next year, Plaid Cymru is putting itself forward as the party to lead that government.
“And if people want that, they can have it with me as first minister, the first non-Labour first minister, setting a different direction for governments in Wales.”
Parties in Wales are likely to have to co-operate following the poll, the Plaid leader admitted, but he continued to rule out a “formal relationship” with Mr Farage’s Reform UK.
Mr ap Iorwerth added: “We have two conservative parties in Wales now: the Conservative Party, and the Tories on steroids that Reform are: the pro-Thatcher, the pro-Liz Truss, the pro-Trump political party that works against the interests of workers, that works against the interests of businesses in Wales.
“I just don’t think that’s the politics that is in the interests of Wales.”
We must stop with the default assumption that only Westminster can give permission for a referendum.
Our constitutional situation is different to Scotland’s.
Wales did not voluntarily join in union with England, it was annexed following military conquest.
The Senedd should hold the legal and moral right here.
I know it’s a taboo to talk about this, but it is fact and these technicalities make our situation somewhat different to Scotland.
It’s worth exploring and not putting all our eggs in a basket that could be dictated by a Nigel Farage government down the line.
I’m sorry to say, and with the greatest respect, the key bit of legislation is the 2017 Wales Act which states “the union of the nations of Wales and England” and “the UK Parliament” are reserved powers that the Senedd can’t legislate on. Plus the supreme court ruling can’t simply be ignored.
You have to question why plaid promised a referendum at the last senedd election, when we knew they were never going to be the largest party, but now they can potentially be the larger party, they shy away from it!
However, under the United Nations charter – to which the UK is a signatory – all nations have a right to independence.
International law should supersede domestic law on a situation like this, ie Wales wants a referendum but Westminster tries to block it.
I think it should be explored personally, reading the UN charter the UK would have to argue that Wales is a former colony – as it distinguishes between colonies and annexed nations. It’s not a straightforward avenue but shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand, is more what I’m arguing.
If you believe that Wales has been colonised there is the United Nations on Decolonisation as a route for Independence.. Since the birth of the United Nations, more than 80 former colonies comprising some 750 million people have gained independence. At present, 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories (NSGTs) across the globe remain on the list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, home to nearly 2 million people. Thus, the process of decolonization is not complete. Completing this mandate will require a continuing dialogue among the administering Powers, the Special Committee on the Situation with regard to the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of… Read more »
There are two, connected issue here that worry me. The first is readiness. I am no fan of ap Iorwerth or Plaid Cymru but if the party really is in the majority next year and whether or not it governs alone or in some form of cooperation, it must have the detailed, costed and realistic policies ready beforehand Making up policies after the election will be too late and will damage the party from day one. Over to ap Iorwerth. The second is very worrying. Polls and people are fickle and a lot can happen in twelve months – just… Read more »
Agreed. Plaid’s Achilles heel is credible financial plans. We always hear demands to “invest” in this, that and the other; but hardly ever how it’s going to be paid for. I suspect we won’t either. As for the polls, one of the few certainties is a unionist majority next May and ap Iorwerth has booted independence into the long grass anyhow no matter how many marches there are up and down Barry high street or elsewhere.