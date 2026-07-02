Welsh influencer known for leopard print maximalism lands New York fashion collaboration

Amelia Jones

Content creator Nicholas Fearn, better known online as The Diva Supreme, has marked a major milestone in his growing social media career after collaborating with a New York fashion house.

The Neath influencer, whose content celebrates bold fashion, maximalist interiors and a love of leopard print, has seen his audience grow rapidly over the past year. Since joining TikTok, Fearn has amassed more than 150,000 followers, while his Instagram account has gained 30,000 followers in the last two months.

What began as a personal style page has quickly turned into a growing platform, with The Diva Supreme now attracting attention from established fashion brands as well as a fast-growing audience online.

The latest collaboration saw Luar gift Fearn one of the brand’s signature leopard print bags, which he showcased across his TikTok and Instagram platforms. The posts also caught the attention of the fashion label itself, with Luar commenting on his post and sharing the images on its Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diva Supreme (@thedivasupreme)

Luar has become one of fashion’s most recognisable contemporary labels, with its designs worn by high-profile names including Lady Gaga, making the collaboration a significant moment for the Welsh creator.

Speaking about the opportunity, Fearn said: “It’s a surreal experience for me. As someone who experienced a lot of bullying as a teen after being diagnosed with autism and feeling unseen for most of my life, it doesn’t feel real that I now have a massive online platform dedicated to my authentic self and am collaborating with such iconic brands like Luar.”

Nicholas’ online presence is all about unapologetic self-expression, with his passion for statement fashion resonating with thousands of followers across social media. His content frequently embraces leopard print as a signature style, alongside interior design inspiration.

You can follow The Diva Supreme, on Instagram here.